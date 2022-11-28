Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Consumers & Waste Disposal
I saw an internet article recently about Chile’s Atacama Desert (the driest desert in the world) serving as the world’s dumping ground. For example, tons of “fast fashion” clothing and automobiles are discarded there. I don’t see an economical way to ship a used Chevy fender to the US from Chile. Locals in Chile find a way to obtain (pilfer?) clothing and sell it in various market locations. China has mountains of discarded plastic beverage bottles. Vietnamese workers sit around pots of molten solder and remove electronic components from discarded printed circuit boards. Chinese workers sift through piles of electronics components to extract valuable tantalum capacitors. Workers in India sort through tailings piles to find rubies. Coal-fired power plants create mountains of discarded coal-ash debris.
ladailypost.com
PCNM Discontinues COVID-19 Testing In Los Alamos
Due to staffing issues, Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) will no longer provide drive through COVID-19 testing service in the Mari Mac Village shopping center parking lot at 759 Central Ave. effective today. Rapid PCR testing is still available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with Curative...
Rio Grande Sun
Waste Authority Worker Dies On the Job
North Central Solid Waste employee Alfred Trujillo, 47, died on Nov. 23 after being run over by an trash truck, according to Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Major Lorenzo Aguilar. A press release from North Central Solid Waste General Manager Janet Saucedo said Trujillo was injured on Tuesday, Nov....
KOAT 7
Hospitals plan for surge in 'tripledemic' cases this holiday season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This time of year, friends, family and loved ones gather for the holiday season, but with "tripledemic" cases still on the rise, doctors are urging people to get tested to prevent a tripledemic this holiday season. "It's so important people remember to get their flu vaccine...
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
Feds aren’t meeting their obligations to Indigenous communities, leaders say, and instead put up roadblocks to building and
ladailypost.com
Game & Fish Officers Free Buck Of Hammock Headgear!
View of the buck spotted by a local resident this morning on Sandia still tangled in hammock headgear. After seeing the announcement asking for the community’s help published this morning in the Los Alamos Daily Post, New Mexico Game & Fish Conservation Officers Perraglio and Otero were notified by the resident of the location of the buck which was hanging out with four does grazing in a yard on Sandia. The officers tranquilized the buck and removed the hammock tangled in its antlers. The buck was revived and observed for a period of time until it wondered off in search of his does. Photo by Marc Bailey.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Game & Fish Is In Los Alamos And Asks Public’s Help To Locate Buck With Antlers Tangled Up In Hammock!
This buck tangled up in a hammock was spotted last Thursday on Orange Street. Officers from New Mexico Game & Fish are in Los Alamos today asking the public to help locate the buck. Anyone spotting the buck is urged to call 505.412.8796 immediately. Photo by Maria Mojica. COMMUNITY News:
ladailypost.com
Air Force Research Laboratory Joins New Mexico National Labs In Postdoc Speech Competition
Twelve postdoctoral researchers representing the AFRL, SNL, LANL (Kristina Meier, Mary O’Brien, Aaron Patel) and the New Mexico Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research compete in the inaugural Rio Grande Research SLAM, a postdoctoral speech competition Nov. 5 in Albuquerque. The event spotlighted the research performed in New Mexico and provided professional development opportunities to the next generation of scientists. Courtesy/SNL.
corralescomment.com
Cottonwood Tree Removal Necessary for Safety and Liability Purposes
A beloved cottonwood that graced Corrales Road at Uva Road to the west was cut down on. September 7th. Irate tree lovers left notes and flowers on the stump for weeks, including. prominent cardboard signs, one read ‘murderer.’ A final note provocatively asked “WTF?”. Did this impressive...
ladailypost.com
Council Adopts Revisions To Chapter 18 Nuisance Code
Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting makes the motion to adopt Ordinance No. 02-334, to repeal and replace the text in Chapter 18 of the County Code, which addresses nuisances. The motion passed 4-3, in which Councilors Melanee Hand, David Reagor and Council Chair Randall Ryti opposed and Councilors David Izraelevitz, Council Vice Chair Denise Derkacs, Keith Lepsch and Scott supported. While Izraelevitz, Scott and Derkacs called the changes a compromise and adding that the code is now clearer, lenient and easier to understand, Ryti, Reagor and Hand expressed that more work is needed to be done on Chapter 18. Lepsch did not voice his reasons for supporting the ordinance. While this council voted on the issue, it is not completely off the table. Ryti mentioned that he plans to bring this issue back for discussion once the new council is sworn in. Screenshot/LADP.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse
Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
losalamosreporter.com
Laboratory Retiree Group Meets For First Tuesday Breakfast Dec. 6
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the LRG monthly breakfast, Tuesday December 6, between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their breakfast; LRG will pay for coffee or tea. Contact sgirard@losalamos.com or 505-672-3497 for more information.
Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is hope for a Rio Rancho teen and her family after undergoing a first-of-its-kind medical procedure here in New Mexico. “It gives me hope. I just know it’s going to be a process for her and for us,” says Nizhoni Begay. “Honestly, I thought we’d have to leave NM to […]
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Moving On Post-Election – To Better County Governance
Signed, in their individual and private capacity, by the following:. James Wernicke, Bruce Warren, Carrie Walker, Erin Tatge, Richard Skolnik, Eduardo Santiago, David Rutherford, Barbara Royer, Reid Priedhorsky, Josh Muck, Heather Muck, Antonio Maggiore, Anna Llobet, Cynthia Little, Terry Jones, Will Hutchison, Charlene Hutchison, Kevin Holsapple, Galen Gisler, Brandi Engeman, Margie Bruell, Katie Bruell, Chris Bruell and Susan Barns.
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Regarding Last Night’s County Council Meeting
I am writing this letter to express my appreciation for all of the concerned citizens who attended the County Council meeting last night on the Chapter 18 rewrite. Many of the attendees stated that they had never attended a Council meeting before; this demonstrates their level of concern: that they would not only show up for the meeting, but also overcome the common public speaking anxiety to let their concerns be known. I am thankful to Aaron Walker who was able to get his petition on the Council Agenda so there was opportunity for significant public debate before the Council voted on the Chapter 18 rewrite ordinance.
ladailypost.com
Betty Ehart Senior Center Renovations Begin Thursday
White Rock Senior Center. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen. The Los Alamos and White Rock senior center lunches will look a little different Thursday, as an upcoming renovation plan is scheduled for the Betty Ehart Senior Center (BESC) location. The BESC staff will be moving their meal staff from Los Alamos...
Rio Grande Sun
Former Santa Clara Apartments Residents Struggle After Complex Condemned
The former tenants at Santa Clara Apartments didn’t know with certainty when they would have to evacuate the building until Española officials showed up on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The apartment complex at 816 Calle Chamisal housed 31 residents at the time of the condemnation, and the New Mexico...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Smiles Of Tyranny
Last night, County Council voted in favor of passing the Chapter 18 Nuisance Code with a 4-3 vote. Scott, Izraelevitz, Derkacs and Lepsch voted in favor, leaving Hand, Reagor and Ryti voting against adopting the new code. It is amazing to me that the four individuals that voted to pass...
Comments / 0