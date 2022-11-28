LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dyanne Jeanne Boucher, 76, of Flat Rock Road, Lowville, passed away Friday afternoon, December 2, 2022, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Ronald and Doris Roberts; Suzanne Keparutis; Denise and Ronald Abate; Richard and Anita Roberts; David and Liza Roberts; Stephen and Janet Roberts; a sister-in-law, Dana Roberts; a special niece, Suzanne Latimer, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Norm; her parents; her youngest brother, James “Jim” Roberts; and by a brother-in-law, Leo Keparutis.

LOWVILLE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO