Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Dorothy H. Cardwell Moulton Locy, 90, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy H. Cardwell Moulton Locy, age 90, passed away early Monday evening, November 28, 2022 at Maplewood Campus, United Helpers in Canton, NY. The family has entrusted her care with the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, NY. A Funeral Service for Dorothy will be held...
wwnytv.com
Dyanne Jeanne Boucher, 76, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dyanne Jeanne Boucher, 76, of Flat Rock Road, Lowville, passed away Friday afternoon, December 2, 2022, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Ronald and Doris Roberts; Suzanne Keparutis; Denise and Ronald Abate; Richard and Anita Roberts; David and Liza Roberts; Stephen and Janet Roberts; a sister-in-law, Dana Roberts; a special niece, Suzanne Latimer, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Norm; her parents; her youngest brother, James “Jim” Roberts; and by a brother-in-law, Leo Keparutis.
wwnytv.com
Cynthia L. Foster, 58, of West Potsdam
WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Services for Cynthia L. Foster, 58, a resident of 542 County Rt. 34, Canton, NY, will be held privately for the family. Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.
wwnytv.com
Ralph H. Frary, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Ralph H. Frary, with heavy hearts, said their final farewell on Friday December 2, 2022 at UVM in Burlington, VT. The arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Thelma E. Koelmel, 103, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma E. Koelmel, age 103 (nee Scarpell) born August 31, 1919. Daughter of Marguerite Gallagher and George Scarpell, and step-daughter of Richard Colesanti. Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Heart Academy. She...
wwnytv.com
George L. Delcastillo, 54, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for George L. Delcastillo will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, December 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. George passed away Monday, November 28th at Thompson...
wwnytv.com
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th. Andrew was born in Watertown, the son of Ambrose and Rose Bushman Ayne. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and worked as a handyman, enjoyed building things and helping family and friends. Andrew is...
wwnytv.com
Clifford J. Laing, 80, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clifford J. Laing, 80, of County Route 35, passed away early Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Pine Street, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home in Potsdam. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Helen A. Johnson, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen A. Johnson, 91, passed away November 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on July 30, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Sophie Hladun and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She married Roderick Johnson on November 21, 1952, together the couple had three children before the marriage ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
wwnytv.com
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown photographer is using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40. Melissa Tousley of Sarissa Melissa Photography held an event for her new collection called the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience. It brought people in to take a...
wwnytv.com
Home for the Holidays brings the Christmas spirit to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For the last time this season, the Lewis County Historical Society has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The event, called Home for the Holidays, invites guests of all ages to return to Lewis County for a silent auction and the sale of custom-made Christmas trees.
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 2013 chat with Santa
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 2013 for a chat with Santa. Watch the story by then-reporter Asa Stackel on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Hardwood action dominates the North Country sports scene
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball topped the action Friday night with opening round action in the Watertown Boys Basketball Tournament taking place at Case Middle School. In the late game, a Frontier League-NAC meeting as the host Cyclones met Canton. In the 1st quarter, Ryan...
wwnytv.com
Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a party Thursday at BCA Architects & Engineers. Your ticket to get in is a couple of toys. This year marks the Watertown company’s 28th Annual Gift Drive. But this year is the first in its new downtown Watertown location on Public...
wwnytv.com
Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it. Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.
wwnytv.com
North Country maple producers look to perfect their craft in interactive seminar
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Syrup lovers rejoice! The North Country’s maple producers are working to perfect their craft. Saturday in Lowville, the Cornell Cooperative Extension hosted “Making The Most of Maple”. The 3 hour seminar featured speakers specializing in the production and culinary use of maple syrup, aiming to maximize yield and quality.
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
Comments / 0