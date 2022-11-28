Read full article on original website
Lions
Agnew’s Season High Not Enough in Loss at Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team got a season best start from Christian Agnew, but the Lions couldn't keep up with a hot-shooting Dayton team as the Flyers opened up a 12-point lead in the second half and a comeback attempt came up short in an 80-74 loss Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.
Lions
Forde Sets SLU Record at BSC Indoor Icebreaker
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field teams kicked off its indoor schedule on Friday in a big way as Justin Forde set a new school record in the triple jump at the Birmingham-Southern College Indoor Icebreaker. Forde jumped 15.54 meters in the triple jump that...
Lions
No. 17 SLU Travels to Face Sixth-Seeded Samford in FCS Second-Round Playoff Contest
No. 17/23 Southeastern (9-3) at No. 8/9 Samford (10-1) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | Second Round. Dec. 3, 2022 | 2 p.m. | Seibert Stadium | Birmingham, Ala. Last Meeting: Southeastern 34, Samford 31 (9/21/13 | Birmingham, Ala.) Television: ESPN+. Announcers: Michael Reghi, Forrest Conoly. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The...
Lions
Making the Most of an Opportunity – Southeastern Baseball Excels Despite Vast Difference in Opponent Budgets
HAMMOND, La. – Finding a way to provide its student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience despite the budgetary constraints that come with being outside the Power 5 has been a source of pride for the Southeastern Louisiana University Department of Athletics under current Athletic Director Jay Artigues. Several of...
Lions
Lady Lions Ready for NCAA Tournament Opener at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team, now holding its first conference championship in program history, is ready to take the court for the first time in the NCAA National Championship Tournament, which the Lady Lions will do on Friday night in a match against #8 national seed Minnesota.
