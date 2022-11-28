ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Agnew’s Season High Not Enough in Loss at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team got a season best start from Christian Agnew, but the Lions couldn't keep up with a hot-shooting Dayton team as the Flyers opened up a 12-point lead in the second half and a comeback attempt came up short in an 80-74 loss Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.
Forde Sets SLU Record at BSC Indoor Icebreaker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field teams kicked off its indoor schedule on Friday in a big way as Justin Forde set a new school record in the triple jump at the Birmingham-Southern College Indoor Icebreaker. Forde jumped 15.54 meters in the triple jump that...
Lady Lions Ready for NCAA Tournament Opener at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team, now holding its first conference championship in program history, is ready to take the court for the first time in the NCAA National Championship Tournament, which the Lady Lions will do on Friday night in a match against #8 national seed Minnesota.
