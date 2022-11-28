Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
bodyslam.net
Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk
The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the taunting from The Elite on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
ewrestlingnews.com
The New Day Pay Tribute To Power Rangers Actor Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event
The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank at a WWE live event after the actor’s death earlier this month. Frank, best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, died on November 19, and it has been reported that he took his own life.
PWMania
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Opening Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw, First Hour To Be Commericial-Free
For tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw, WWE is looking to capitalize on the moment of Saturday’s Survivor Series event. The show’s first hour will be commercial-free, while Becky Lynch will open the show. As Team Belair’s mystery partner at WarGames, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s...
wrestletalk.com
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway Discusses His Mental Health Issues Following WWE Release
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway has opened up about his mental health struggles in the wake of his release from WWE. Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens in NXT, was released from WWE in April after turning down an offer of a contract extension. Speaking to Renee Paquette on her podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Admits He's A 'Big Fan' Of Solo Sikoa
AEW star Ricky Starks is apparently just like the scores of wrestling fans deeply invested in WWE's The Bloodline storyline. Starks proved as much during the 11/28 "WWE Raw," live-tweeting his appreciation of Solo Sikoa – the enforcer of WWE's top stable – while reacting to a photo of Sikoa's entrance pose at Survivor Series that has drawn comparisons to his own.
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Addresses Reports Of Backstage Drama
Over the months there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW such as CM Punk’s altercation with The Elite following the All Out pay-per-view, and Andrade El Idolo’s altercation with Sammy Guevara at a set of TV tapings back in October. Anthony Bowens has...
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Pure Title Match Announced For Final Battle 2022
Another title match has been added to ROH Final Battle. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Daniel Garcia will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta at the event. All the action goes down on December 10, 2022. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Fuego del Sol Reveals His Thoughts On AEW’s Incredibly Large Roster
Fuego del Sol is “all in” as it pertains to All Elite Wrestling having a huge roster, as he believes it’ll only help the Ring of Honor TV show once that gets off the ground. Sammy Guevara’s main sidekick was a recent guest on “The AJ Awesome...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T: AEW Could Be Closed In A Couple Of Years If EVPs Keep “Playing Games”
Booker T fears AEW could be out of business within a matter of years unless the promotion stops “playing games.”. After being suspended from AEW following the All Out media scrum, The Elite made their return at Full Gear and poked fun at CM Punk on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Hangman Adam Page Returns To Dynamite To Confront Top AEW Star
Fans had been wondering when "Hangman" Adam Page would return to AEW programming. He suffered a concussion after landing awkwardly from a lariat during a match for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley on the October 18 edition of "Dynamite." Wednesday night, we finally got an answer to that question.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation, Young Rock Preview, More
You can check out the official synopsis for this Friday night’s episode of Young Rock below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Spears Reveals Who Made Him Want To Become A Wrestler, More
During a recent appearance on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, AEW wrestler Shawn Spears commented on his love-hate relationship with the wrestling business. Additionally, the “Perfect 10” revealed the moment he knew he wanted to become a wrestler. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact’s Joe Hendry Talks Making A Theme, Working With Veterans, More
Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently sat down with Cultaholic to discuss a wide range of topics. Hendry defeated Brian Myers (formerly Curt Hawkins in WWE) to capture the belt on the Impact episode that aired on November 10th, 2022. Hendry talked about how his theme song...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Announces Streaming Partnership With DAZN
Impact Wrestling has announced a new international streaming deal with DAZN. You can check out the official announcement below:. IMPACT’S Signature Series, PPV Events & Other Programming. To Be Televised By DAZN To More Than 170 Countries Beginning November 29. TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK, November 29, 2022 –...
ewrestlingnews.com
AR Fox Signs With AEW, New Match Added To Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced today that AR Fox has signed with the promotion after he was offered an AEW contract following his match on the November 16th edition of Dynamite, where he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort to the World Trios Champions Death Triangle. It was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Reveals Why It’s Important For Wrestlers To Get Big Wins
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is back with the latest edition of his “Reffin’ Rant” series. In this week’s video, Korderas commented on why it’s very important for wrestlers to “go over” and get big wins from time to time. Korderas name dropped...
