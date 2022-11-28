Read full article on original website
Trevor Lawrence to keep rolling against Lions? See top Week 13 NFL player props and matchups
The NFL season has seen offenses emerge down the stretch that had previously struggled such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, but some have also gone in the opposite direction such as the Baltimore Ravens. These trends are worth noting when evaluating player props, as the perfect recipe for hitting an over...
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots a tight one? Josh Allen to run? Best Bets (Dec. 1)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Thursday, Dec. 1:
Chargers rule out WR Mike Williams for second straight week
A high ankle sprain will keep Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams on the sideline for another week.
Improving health of 49ers dampened by Trent Williams' injury
While the 49ers expect to RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) to return Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, left tackle Trent Williams is questionable with a back injury after leaving Friday's practice.
Derry’s Week 13 NFL Picks: Deshaun Watson homecoming at Houston
The theme for any handicapper worth a grain of salt is to keep doing what you do, even when a rough patch hits. Fortunately, we didn’t stray from that theory after Weeks 10 and 11 were not very kind – our first two weeks of sub-.500 play in our best bets.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
The Heisman Race, Week 14: We have a winner, and he came from the back of the pack
Each week, we'll track the race for this year's Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender's odds and a look at who they face this week. (Odds from Caesars Sportsbook) Week 14. CALEB WILLIAMS. USC • QB • So. HIS CASE:...
Suns home again vs. road-weary Bulls; World Cup must: Wednesday’s Best Bets (Nov. 30)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 30:
Texas A&M QB Haynes King enters transfer portal
Haynes King, who was Texas A&M's starting quarterback for the past two season openers, has entered the transfer portal.
Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit
A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
