The commercial art world, especially New York City’s slice of it, has infiltrated South Beach for this year’s annual Art Basel Miami Beach extravaganza. Great art will be on display well into the weekend on both sides of Biscayne Bay. Fashionable first-timers, take note though: This Swiss art fair, which helped kickstart Miami’s art scene back in 2002, is a different kind of party — one where it’s cooler to arrive early than late.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO