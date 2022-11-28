ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
FOX Sports

World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1

Coming off of a massive win against Iran that sent it to the knockout stage, the United States broke into Alexi Lalas' Power Rankings for the first time since the World Cup started. Let's see who else the former U.S. men's national team defender has in his Top 10:. Coming...
BBC

Ukraine war: Animal eye packages sent to eight embassies across Europe

Parcels containing animal eyes have been sent to eight Ukrainian embassies in Europe, its foreign ministry says. "Blood-soaked" packages were found in Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Austria and Spain, it said. Czech police said packages were also found there. It is not clear who sent the packages to the...
The Independent

Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’

Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
TMZ.com

Canelo Alvarez Apologizes For Threatening Lionel Messi

Canelo Alvarez is apologizing to Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina after threatening to kick the soccer superstar's ass ... saying he's learned from the mistake. "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," the boxing champ said in a statement on Wednesday.
BBC

Ukraine war: G7 and allies approve cap on price of Russian oil

The G7 group and its allies have officially approved a cap on the price of Russian oil. In a joint statement, the G7 and Australia said the price cap would come into force on 5 December or "very soon thereafter". It comes after the European Union agreed on the price...
BBC

Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari

Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
BBC

Ukraine war: New images show Russian army base built in occupied Mariupol

Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army base, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
The Guardian

Uruguay leave the World Cup the same way they played in it: gracelessly

Finally the tears came. For the closing few minutes he had managed to hold them back, as the news came through and his teammates continued to chase. But the final whistle came like a life sentence and suddenly he could hold back no longer. He buried his crumpled face in his jersey. The Ghana fans caught a glimpse on the big screen and let out their largest cheer of the night. For a few seconds the world was watching Luis Suárez crying. And the world was not – shall we say – overly uncomfortable with this state of affairs.
BBC

Finland's Sanna Marin says Europe would be in trouble without US

Finnish PM Sanna Marin has said Europe is "not strong enough" to stand up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its own, and has had to rely on US support. During a visit to Australia, the leader of the pending Nato member said Europe's defences must be strengthened. "I must...

