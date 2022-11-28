Read full article on original website
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
FOX Sports
World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1
Coming off of a massive win against Iran that sent it to the knockout stage, the United States broke into Alexi Lalas' Power Rankings for the first time since the World Cup started. Let's see who else the former U.S. men's national team defender has in his Top 10:. Coming...
World Cup Has Been a 'Decisive Blow' to Israel: Envoy
Moroccan and Tunisian fans have displayed "Free Palestine" flags at games
BBC
Ukraine war: Animal eye packages sent to eight embassies across Europe
Parcels containing animal eyes have been sent to eight Ukrainian embassies in Europe, its foreign ministry says. "Blood-soaked" packages were found in Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Austria and Spain, it said. Czech police said packages were also found there. It is not clear who sent the packages to the...
Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’
Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
TMZ.com
Canelo Alvarez Apologizes For Threatening Lionel Messi
Canelo Alvarez is apologizing to Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina after threatening to kick the soccer superstar's ass ... saying he's learned from the mistake. "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," the boxing champ said in a statement on Wednesday.
BBC
Ukraine war: G7 and allies approve cap on price of Russian oil
The G7 group and its allies have officially approved a cap on the price of Russian oil. In a joint statement, the G7 and Australia said the price cap would come into force on 5 December or "very soon thereafter". It comes after the European Union agreed on the price...
United States soccer team eliminated from World Cup
United States soccer team eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16
What we know about William, Kate meeting with Harry, Meghan while in US
William and Kate are visiting Boston ahead of Harry and Meghan's trip to New York.
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals
BBC
Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari
Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
BBC
Ukraine war: New images show Russian army base built in occupied Mariupol
Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army base, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
'We hate cheat Luis Suarez': Former captain Asamoah Gyan says Ghana is still angry about Uruguay star's dastardly handball 12 years ago - but they can get World Cup revenge on Friday
Time has not been much of a healer for Asamoah Gyan. Most of his fellow Ghanaians share his pain as they prepare for a reunion with Luis Suarez and Uruguay in a repeat of one of the World Cup’s most infamous games. ‘Back home, everybody who watched the game,...
Qatar 2022: Meet Karen Díaz, the Mexican referee who will make World Cup history
Qatar 2022 is in full swing, and women will be referees for the first time in the history of the men’s soccer world cups. This fact becomes even more relevant as this year’s World Cup is taking place in a country with strong gender restrictions. Fulfilling a...
Inside NATO’s efforts to plan for a future cyberwar
More than 1,000 cyber professionals in NATO members and its allies across the globe participated in an exercise this week to test and strengthen cyber defenses.
Uruguay leave the World Cup the same way they played in it: gracelessly
Finally the tears came. For the closing few minutes he had managed to hold them back, as the news came through and his teammates continued to chase. But the final whistle came like a life sentence and suddenly he could hold back no longer. He buried his crumpled face in his jersey. The Ghana fans caught a glimpse on the big screen and let out their largest cheer of the night. For a few seconds the world was watching Luis Suárez crying. And the world was not – shall we say – overly uncomfortable with this state of affairs.
BBC
Finland's Sanna Marin says Europe would be in trouble without US
Finnish PM Sanna Marin has said Europe is "not strong enough" to stand up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its own, and has had to rely on US support. During a visit to Australia, the leader of the pending Nato member said Europe's defences must be strengthened. "I must...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo details heated on-field exchange with South Korea's Cho Gue-sung: 'I told him to shut up'
Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared upset after being substituted in the second half of the World Cup game against South Korea on Friday. After the game, though, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo was not angry because he was sent to the bench, but because of an exchange he had with South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung.
