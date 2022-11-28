ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Andover Townsman

Derry’s Week 13 NFL Picks: Deshaun Watson homecoming at Houston

The theme for any handicapper worth a grain of salt is to keep doing what you do, even when a rough patch hits. Fortunately, we didn’t stray from that theory after Weeks 10 and 11 were not very kind – our first two weeks of sub-.500 play in our best bets.
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
Andover Townsman

Boston Bruins continue to impress oddsmakers as calendar rolls to December

The Boston Bruins capped off a terrific November with wins over the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning to finish the month with an 11-2-0 record. Boston (19-3-0 overall) remains undefeated at home with a 13-0-0 mark. With another impressive month under the Bruins' belt and still holding the best...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy