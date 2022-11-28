Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer US crowns the winner
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US finally crowned its winner last night during the show's action-packed finale. Former Glee star Amber Riley took home the prize after she was unmasked as the celebrity behind Harp. The singer broke down in tears in her mask as she...
digitalspy.com
Joe Pesci reveals Home Alone stunt that went wrong
Home Alone star Joe Pesci has revealed how a stunt gone wrong while filming the Christmas classic led to him sustaining series burns. In an interview with People for the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (yes, it really has been that long), Pesci revealed he was injured while filming the scene which sees Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister set his character's hat on fire.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star David Harbour's Violent Night gets reviews
Stranger Things star David Harbour plays a grizzled Father Christmas in Violent Night, but is the movie worth a trip to the cinema?. Well, the first reviews are now dropping from the sky like snowflakes, which we've put together into snippets below. As for the Violent Night storyline, Harbour's jolly...
digitalspy.com
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely breaks down as she discusses her divorce
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Jarrette Jones on social media. The pair tied the knot at the end of season two of Love Is Blind and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, but they announced in August that they were "beginning the process of divorcing".
Radio Host Slams Teresa Giudice As The “Rudest Guest” He’s Ever Interviewed
The last few seasons of the Real Housewives of New Jersey for Teresa Giudice have been all about love, love, love. And now that the Jersey OG is officially married and inside her love bubble with Luis Ruelas, she’s not letting anyone break her soul. Page Six reported that Boston radio host Billy Costa slammed […] The post Radio Host Slams Teresa Giudice As The “Rudest Guest” He’s Ever Interviewed appeared first on Reality Tea.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks revisits Sylver death in latest sinister Bobby twist
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revisited Sylver McQueen's death as part of the latest revelation about sinister Bobby Costello. Back in January, Bobby essentially let his stepfather die following the explosion at Marnie Nightingale's patisserie after learning Sylver planned to leave the family. Since that time, Mercedes McQueen has been...
digitalspy.com
Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations
Joel Kim Booster – writer and star of Fire Island – has said he wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations. Discussing his movie Fire Island, a reimagining of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Booster said adapting the novel was itself a "fun exercise" and that he would consider doing it again (via IndieWire).
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale airs Vanessa Woodfield exit scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired Vanessa Woodfield's exit scenes. Wednesday's (November 30) episode featured a temporary goodbye for Vanessa, as actress Michelle Hardwick has gone on maternity leave after welcoming daughter Betty Brooks with Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks earlier this month. This swansong saw Vanessa and girlfriend Suzy Merton...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott explains why she's returning to coffee shop job after winning the show
I'm a Celebrity star Jill Scott has explained why she's returning to her coffee shop job after winning the show. The athlete is often seen working shifts at her partner Shelly's Boxx2Boxx Coffee in Manchester, though they kindly gave her some time off so she could conquer the jungle. While...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Zoe Saldaña says franchise movies made her feel "stuck"
Marvel star Zoe Saldaña has admitted that doing franchise movies has made her feel "stuck". The actress has famously appeared in some of the biggest franchises ever over the past decade plus, including Gamora in the MCU, Neytiri in Avatar and Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek movies. However,...
digitalspy.com
Blood & Water season four potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Blood & Water spoilers follow. Netflix's hit South African TV series Blood & Water became a binge-worthy sensation when it debuted in 2020 and developed a devoted following. Season two turned up the shock factor in 2021, and the recently released third season raised the stakes even higher. To refresh...
digitalspy.com
First look at I Hate Suzie and Broadchurch stars in new BBC drama
The BBC has revealed the first images from the upcoming drama Better, which features actors from Broadchurch and I Hate Suzie. The five-part thriller, starring Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Avenue 5) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman), follows a police officer's connection to an important member of Leeds' criminal underworld, exploring the importance of both family and loyalty.
digitalspy.com
Is Your Christmas or Mine worth watching?
Sex Education star Asa Butterfield continues to stretch his comedy muscles, joined by theatre actor Cora Kirk, in the Amazon Prime Video holiday film Your Christmas or Mine. The film follows a young couple on Christmas break, when they each decide to surprise the other by going to their respective opposite homes — meaning they wind up at each other's homes, alone.
digitalspy.com
Confirmed Celebrities for the Christmas Special
First Celeb to be announced is going to be on Morning Live in about 5 minutes. The Clue is :- she used to see the funny side in her partner. Okay so it is Rosie Ramsay and she’s dancing with Neil. She’s getting around this Christmas as on Great...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Summer struggles with her tragic secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's Coronation Street (November 30) saw Summer Spellman struggle as she continued to hide the news of her miscarriage from couple Mike and Esther. As viewers will remember, Summer promised to give her baby away to Mike and Esther after she and Aaron decided they weren't...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street unveils new Weatherfield Precinct set in first-look pictures
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed an exciting first look at the soap's latest set extension. The ITV1 show will get even bigger in the New Year, as Weatherfield Precinct is added to its list of regular locations. The Precinct has been mentioned by the residents for decades,...
digitalspy.com
Is Hotel for the Holidays on Amazon Freevee any good?
Hotel for the Holidays stars Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch as Georgia, the manager of a high-end hotel in New York City. Guests from all walks of life come to the hotel to escape their lives — there are heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star, and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne.
digitalspy.com
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 Steelbook is on sale
As Star Trek fans await the release of Strange New Worlds season 2, the first instalment will be available to keep for a home rewatch in a collector's Steelbook. Courtesy of Zavvi, the upcoming three-disc Blu-ray is now available to pre-order for £39.99 – £20 off the original price of £59.99.
digitalspy.com
Willow boss reveals what the show does that the film couldn’t
Disney+'s Willow creator Jonathan Kasdan has revealed what the sequel series does that the original 1988 film couldn't. 34 years after defeating the evil queen Bavmorda, Warwick Davis reprises his role as Willow Ufgood and guides a band of misfits on a perilous rescue mission into the unknown. While Kasdan...
Comments / 0