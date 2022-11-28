ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct $300 tax rebate checks is just three days away in Delaware

By Brady Knox
 3 days ago

A Delaware resident who hasn't yet received a rebate has just three days to apply for the state's 2022 relief check.

The state has so far sent out a total of 782,000 $300 checks, though thousands more remain eligible, according to Delaware Public Media. Delawareans can go to DE.gov/rebate to find out whether their check has already been sent out or if they need to apply. All applicants need to provide valid Social Security numbers, Delaware residential mailing addresses, and active driver’s licenses or active identification cards issued on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

"There could be 10,000, 20,000, perhaps, people that were not reached either because they have not previously filed a tax return or we were unable to identify them in some other database that was available to us to try to find them," Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger said.

"If you've already been sent to check, you can contact our office, and we can work with you to verify your identification and get the check forwarded to you or you can pick it up in our offices,” he added. “And if you've not been sent a check, you can apply if you meet the qualifications to apply for a rebate."

The one-time payment was passed by lawmakers in April, intended to help Delawareans better cope with the rising cost of living brought about by inflation .

