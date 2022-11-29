Man fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home

Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia. Sources tell Action News that the victim was shot and killed Sunday night while his family was also inside the home.

The shooting happened on 7700 block of Fairfield Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators are now searching for a group of suspects after a 37-year-old man was killed while his home was being ransacked.

According to police, the victim, his wife, and their kids just returned home from shopping when the group assaulted the man and forced him inside.

The thieves took cash and jewelry before returning to the victim who was facedown in the kitchen. Sources say they told the victim to stand up, and that's when they shot him.

"Oh we've been in this house 46 years and this is the first time we had an incident like this," said Claudia Aceti.

It's a quiet neighborhood where people have lived for multiple decades.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, was coming home around the time of the incident. She almost got hit by a car that was speeding away.

"We were on our way home, crossing the Boulevard, and this car darted out of the driveway so fast that it almost hit us. We thought that was a close call. Then we got home and that's when we heard the sirens," said the neighbor.

Homicides are up 16% over the rate from the last three years in this district, but they're still below the current citywide homicide rate. These numbers are according to the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

"A lot of things have changed in this neighborhood. It's not the way it used to be," Aceti said.

Police have not released any information regarding the suspects.