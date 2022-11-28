Read full article on original website
Freezing temps and more snow on the way for some
It was a cold night as Seattle hit 27 degrees, making it the coldest morning of the fall, but not a record yet and not the coldest day of the year. Tonight, another weather system will move in. It will be weaker and centered a little farther offshore than Tuesday’s weather system, but there may be an accumulation of snow Friday night, mainly west of Puget Sound.
New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle
More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow
As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
secretseattle.co
The 10 Most Festive Bars In Seattle To Visit This Holiday Season
Now that we’re in December, Seattle has begun to fully embrace the holiday season. There are several holiday pop-up bars in Seattle that have returned this year for over-the-top Christmas spirit, and many other Seattle bars are adding festive cheer to their menus and decor. Whether you want to be surrounded by in-your-face holiday cheer or just want to find a cozy Seattle bar with mulled wine, we have an option on this list for you.
Timeline of snow, rain for the weekend for western Washington: Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — As the lowland areas of western Washington watch the snow showers diminish Thursday, the region is looking ahead and bracing for another weather system bringing snowfall to start this weekend. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week. Thursday. Snow showers from Seattle southward dropped...
secretseattle.co
17 Incredible Live Holiday Shows In Seattle
One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is getting to revisit cherished stories and songs every year. From classic Christmas songs to nostalgic holiday movies, they enrich our lives so much—especially when we’re able to see them performed live. Luckily, Seattle has no shortage of live holiday shows, concerts, and performances coming up over the next few weeks. Grab your loved ones and go through this list that includes something for everyone: comedy, ballet, improv, drag, and (of course) the straightforward classics.
More snow Friday night? Maybe. Cold for the next 24 hours? Yes!
Get ready for another chance of snow overnight Friday as we’re in for a very cold 24 hours. Meteorologist Cliff Mass told The Dori Monson Show, “We’re going to have a dry period for 24 hours. And then Friday night and Saturday morning, we have another chance of snow.
MyNorthwest.com
No more predictions, Seattle snow has arrived
It’s three weeks before winter, but the snow has arrived in the lowlands. Snow showers are hitting Seattle this morning. Meteorologists are predicting as much as 2 inches of snow in downtown Seattle. The flakes had minimal effect on the morning commute but may have an impact on getting...
secretseattle.co
30 Merry Things To Do In Seattle This December
Looking for festive things to do in Seattle this December?. December is one of the liveliest and most magical months of the year in Seattle. Whether you’re excited for holiday celebrations, hustling to find the perfect locally-made gift, in search of lights and festive cheer, or just want to find some moments of calm during this busy month, there is something on this list for you. The best part is that many of these events in Seattle are cheap or even free!
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in Seattle to Adopt for Christmas
This Christmas, bring home an extra bundle of joy by adopting an adorable puppy in Seattle! With so many local shelters and rescue organizations offering puppies for adoption, it’s easy to find the perfect pup to share a lifetime of love with you and your family. Whether you’re looking for a small lap dog or a big cuddly companion, adopting a dog is sure to bring the holiday spirit into your home and heart. So, let’s look at ten adorable puppies in Seattle to adopt for Christmas!
Alaska Airlines cancels more than 440 Seattle flights after winter blast
Wintry weather is causing a winter nightmare for travelers. Passengers were stranded in Seattle after snow caused a ripple effect, leaving people stuck for days. By far the most impacted is Alaska Airlines, which has canceled hundreds of flights. Those problems gave Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) the title of “most miserable” airport in the country today, according to Flight Aware.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: More lowland snow a possibility - here's when, where to expect it
SEATTLE - Tens of thousands of people were without power Wednesday morning after heavy snow and powerful winds whipped through parts of Western Washington. While the worst of the weather is done with this particular system, we're not out of the woods just yet. There are a few more opportunities of lowland snow ahead.
Yakima Herald Republic
Western WA in for freezing temps, lowland snow and more wintry weather
Be careful on your walks and drive. Freezing temperatures will create areas of black ice. Light snow in the lowlands and slippery road conditions could also impact your commute. Snow is likely to continue in Western Washington through the Thursday morning commute until late morning when temperatures will warm up...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
secretseattle.co
10 Best Gift Experiences To Give This Holiday Season In Seattle
Are you struggling to find a Christmas gift or holiday present for someone on your list? Maybe they have particular tastes, or they already seem to have everything. What you need to do is gift them a memorable experience instead of yet another scented candle that will end up in Goodwill. Everyone appreciates an experience as a gift because it doesn’t take up room in their home, it can often be something you do together, and it creates a lasting memory that they’ll treasure forever. If you’re looking for the best gift experiences in Seattle, we put together a wide range of options. Whether the person on your list is a music lover, an art nerd, a foodie, or a complete enigma to you, they’re sure to love being gifted one of these Seattle experiences.
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
Thousands Lose Power After Intense Winter Storm Strikes Western Washington
Several crashes and road closures were reported soon after the storm swept through the region.
myeverettnews.com
Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington
11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
KING-5
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
