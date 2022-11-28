ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Freezing temps and more snow on the way for some

It was a cold night as Seattle hit 27 degrees, making it the coldest morning of the fall, but not a record yet and not the coldest day of the year. Tonight, another weather system will move in. It will be weaker and centered a little farther offshore than Tuesday’s weather system, but there may be an accumulation of snow Friday night, mainly west of Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle

More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow

As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 10 Most Festive Bars In Seattle To Visit This Holiday Season

Now that we’re in December, Seattle has begun to fully embrace the holiday season. There are several holiday pop-up bars in Seattle that have returned this year for over-the-top Christmas spirit, and many other Seattle bars are adding festive cheer to their menus and decor. Whether you want to be surrounded by in-your-face holiday cheer or just want to find a cozy Seattle bar with mulled wine, we have an option on this list for you.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

17 Incredible Live Holiday Shows In Seattle

One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is getting to revisit cherished stories and songs every year. From classic Christmas songs to nostalgic holiday movies, they enrich our lives so much—especially when we’re able to see them performed live. Luckily, Seattle has no shortage of live holiday shows, concerts, and performances coming up over the next few weeks. Grab your loved ones and go through this list that includes something for everyone: comedy, ballet, improv, drag, and (of course) the straightforward classics.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

No more predictions, Seattle snow has arrived

It’s three weeks before winter, but the snow has arrived in the lowlands. Snow showers are hitting Seattle this morning. Meteorologists are predicting as much as 2 inches of snow in downtown Seattle. The flakes had minimal effect on the morning commute but may have an impact on getting...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

30 Merry Things To Do In Seattle This December

Looking for festive things to do in Seattle this December?. December is one of the liveliest and most magical months of the year in Seattle. Whether you’re excited for holiday celebrations, hustling to find the perfect locally-made gift, in search of lights and festive cheer, or just want to find some moments of calm during this busy month, there is something on this list for you. The best part is that many of these events in Seattle are cheap or even free!
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

10 Adorable Puppies in Seattle to Adopt for Christmas

This Christmas, bring home an extra bundle of joy by adopting an adorable puppy in Seattle! With so many local shelters and rescue organizations offering puppies for adoption, it’s easy to find the perfect pup to share a lifetime of love with you and your family. Whether you’re looking for a small lap dog or a big cuddly companion, adopting a dog is sure to bring the holiday spirit into your home and heart. So, let’s look at ten adorable puppies in Seattle to adopt for Christmas!
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska Airlines cancels more than 440 Seattle flights after winter blast

Wintry weather is causing a winter nightmare for travelers. Passengers were stranded in Seattle after snow caused a ripple effect, leaving people stuck for days. By far the most impacted is Alaska Airlines, which has canceled hundreds of flights. Those problems gave Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) the title of “most miserable” airport in the country today, according to Flight Aware.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Western WA in for freezing temps, lowland snow and more wintry weather

Be careful on your walks and drive. Freezing temperatures will create areas of black ice. Light snow in the lowlands and slippery road conditions could also impact your commute. Snow is likely to continue in Western Washington through the Thursday morning commute until late morning when temperatures will warm up...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

10 Best Gift Experiences To Give This Holiday Season In Seattle

Are you struggling to find a Christmas gift or holiday present for someone on your list? Maybe they have particular tastes, or they already seem to have everything. What you need to do is gift them a memorable experience instead of yet another scented candle that will end up in Goodwill. Everyone appreciates an experience as a gift because it doesn’t take up room in their home, it can often be something you do together, and it creates a lasting memory that they’ll treasure forever. If you’re looking for the best gift experiences in Seattle, we put together a wide range of options. Whether the person on your list is a music lover, an art nerd, a foodie, or a complete enigma to you, they’re sure to love being gifted one of these Seattle experiences.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
