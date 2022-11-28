Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Capital gains tax gets the go ahead as state Supreme Court considers case
The Department of Revenue (DOR) will be able to collect Washington state’s new capital gains tax ahead of the Washington state Supreme Court’s final ruling on the constitutionality of the income tax. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently requested that the DOR be allowed to collect the...
Chronicle
CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
Chronicle
State Attorney General Calls for Retail Crime Unit
OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday he is asking the state legislature for $1.5 million annually to fund the creation of a 10-member organized retail crime unit, according to a press release from the Attorney General's office. The request follows Ferguson's convening of an organized retail...
KUOW
A new crisis line for Native people in Washington state
A statewide crisis line that debuted earlier this month is the first in the country to be specifically geared toward serving Native American and Alaska Native people, a resource that advocates say is much needed. Washington’s Native and Strong Lifeline is part of the state’s 988 crisis centers. When callers...
horseandrider.com
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed that a horse in Kittitas County is positive for strangles. Ten horses have been exposed, and the premises is under voluntary quarantine. The owner is working with a private veterinarian on biosecurity and disease management plans. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?
If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
6 Things To Know If You’re Changing Your Name in Washington State
How Do You Legally Change Your Name In Washington State?. Did you know that you can legally change your name in Washington State?. Wooden judge gavel or a wood hammer and a soundboard used by a judge person on a desk in a courtroom with a blurred brass scale of justice behind.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Plan to cut statewide fuel emissions 20 percent starts Jan. 1
On Jan. 1, 2023, Washington’s new Clean Fuel Standard will begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation — the state’s largest source of carbon pollution — the Washington State Department of Ecology says. Over the next 12 years, the new standard will reduce annual transportation emissions...
Chronicle
After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington
Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Washington
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
pnwag.net
Eddie: 2022 A Challenging Year For Many Hay Growers
While it wasn’t the worst on record, this was not the best year for Washington hay growers either. Andrew Eddie, Vice President with the Washington State Hay Growers Association, said many growers were down on tonnage because the first cut was pushed back thanks to the cold, wet spring. He added that resulted in several operations only recording three cuts this year.
kpug1170.com
New report highlights invasive green crab population in Washington waters
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A new report from state wildlife officials is highlighting just how many invasive crabs have been making their way into the Puget Sound. Q13 reports that the Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed over 250,000 European green crabs so far this year. The crabs are...
UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State
Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
25 Pictures Of Washington State’s Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern
25 Pictures Of Washington State's Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern. I love real estate and this Washington State home is one of the most unique properties that I've ever seen. The stern of the USS Manzanita which trolled the Oregon coast starting 1906 is now part of this...
Tri-City Herald
‘A widespread snow event’ is coming to WA state. Here’s what you should know
Multiple regions across Washington state are expecting more winter weather and snow as there are 24 winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings currently active throughout the state from the National Weather Service. The NWS expects snow to reach both eastern and western Washington state late Tuesday afternoon and over...
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour
Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
