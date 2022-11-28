ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Attorney General Calls for Retail Crime Unit

OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday he is asking the state legislature for $1.5 million annually to fund the creation of a 10-member organized retail crime unit, according to a press release from the Attorney General's office. The request follows Ferguson's convening of an organized retail...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A new crisis line for Native people in Washington state

A statewide crisis line that debuted earlier this month is the first in the country to be specifically geared toward serving Native American and Alaska Native people, a resource that advocates say is much needed. Washington’s Native and Strong Lifeline is part of the state’s 988 crisis centers. When callers...
WASHINGTON STATE
horseandrider.com

Washington Horse Positive for Strangles

The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed that a horse in Kittitas County is positive for strangles. Ten horses have been exposed, and the premises is under voluntary quarantine. The owner is working with a private veterinarian on biosecurity and disease management plans. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Plan to cut statewide fuel emissions 20 percent starts Jan. 1

On Jan. 1, 2023, Washington’s new Clean Fuel Standard will begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation — the state’s largest source of carbon pollution — the Washington State Department of Ecology says. Over the next 12 years, the new standard will reduce annual transportation emissions...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
SEATTLE, WA
pnwag.net

Eddie: 2022 A Challenging Year For Many Hay Growers

While it wasn’t the worst on record, this was not the best year for Washington hay growers either. Andrew Eddie, Vice President with the Washington State Hay Growers Association, said many growers were down on tonnage because the first cut was pushed back thanks to the cold, wet spring. He added that resulted in several operations only recording three cuts this year.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State

Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
98.3 The KEY

Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour

Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy