Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks at Rams: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 13 picks
Bob Condotta (7-4) Seahawks 19, Rams 10: The Seahawks showed the last two weeks that maybe they have more work to do than their four-game winning streak indicated. Still, the Rams are a shell of the team that won the Super Bowl last year, and the Seahawks should be able to pull away late to win this one.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks, new safety Johnathan Abram getting to know each other
RENTON — The Seahawks are still learning more about what they have in new safety Johnathan Abram. Abram, in turn, said he’s eager to learn more about how he might be able to help the Seahawks defense. “[I’m] gonna do whatever they asked me to do, help in...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘He’s running the show’: Seahawks’ Jordyn Brooks draws strong reviews as Bobby Wagner’s successor
As the Seahawks prepare to play the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday, the predominant storyline this week has been Bobby Wagner’s first game against his former team. Wagner has a Hall of Fame resume and is one of the most beloved players the Seahawks have had over the past decade.
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch when Seahawks take on Rams in Week 13 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
The Seahawks make their second visit in seven weeks to Los Angeles and So-Fi Stadium for a game that looks far different than anyone figured it would when the schedule was unveiled in the spring. And they’ll hope it goes as well as their 31-21 win one the Chargers in the same building in October.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners trade Winker, Toro to Brewers for second baseman Kolten Wong
With one somewhat expected transaction, the Mariners addressed their needs at second base while also cleaning up their roster in terms of positional fit and clubhouse chemistry. With the start of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings looming Monday in San Diego, the Mariners reached an agreement Friday with the...
