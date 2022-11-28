ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks at Rams: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 13 picks

Bob Condotta (7-4) Seahawks 19, Rams 10: The Seahawks showed the last two weeks that maybe they have more work to do than their four-game winning streak indicated. Still, the Rams are a shell of the team that won the Super Bowl last year, and the Seahawks should be able to pull away late to win this one.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks, new safety Johnathan Abram getting to know each other

RENTON — The Seahawks are still learning more about what they have in new safety Johnathan Abram. Abram, in turn, said he’s eager to learn more about how he might be able to help the Seahawks defense. “[I’m] gonna do whatever they asked me to do, help in...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners trade Winker, Toro to Brewers for second baseman Kolten Wong

With one somewhat expected transaction, the Mariners addressed their needs at second base while also cleaning up their roster in terms of positional fit and clubhouse chemistry. With the start of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings looming Monday in San Diego, the Mariners reached an agreement Friday with the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy