A long-term capital loss refers to money that you lose on investments held for more than 12 months. The alternative is a short-term capital loss, money lost on investments that you held for less than a year. When you do your taxes, each category of capital loss offsets its equivalent capital gains first. This can have very real consequences when it comes to determining your overall tax liability so it’s important to get right. You may want to consider working with a financial advisor who specializes in tax planning in order to help you make the best overall tax strategy.

2 DAYS AGO