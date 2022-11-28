ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

southseattleemerald.com

City Silent About Ongoing, Potentially Flawed Investigation Into Former OPA Director

Charging Thousands of Dollars Per Month, Outside Firm Waited Almost a Year to Interview Former OPA Director. The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. Since the beginning of this year, the Emerald has been following and reporting on developments...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

State says Sheriff Ed Troyer texted their potential witness during pre-trial

TACOMA, Wash. - Opening statements in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer could start as early as Wednesday. Jury selection continued Tuesday in the case at Pierce County District Court. Representatives with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office raised concern about Troyer contacting a potential witness...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL. Summary of Ordinance 1698: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2023, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. Summary of Ordinance 1699:...
FIRCREST, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

LEGAL NOTICE-1st Security Bank of Washington

Notice is hereby given that 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”), 6920 220th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043 has made application under the Bank Merger Act to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its prior written approval to acquire seven branch offices of Columbia State Bank, Tacoma, Washington located at 506 Southwest Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, 425 Northwest Hemlock, Waldport, Oregon 97394, 98 South Oregon Street, Ontario, Oregon 97914, 715 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon 97130, 1806 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141, 202 West Main Street, Goldendale, Washington 98620 and 390 Northeast Tohomish Street, White Salmon, Washington 98672. It is contemplated that all of the offices of 1st Security Bank will continue to be operated following consummation of the transaction. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file it in writing with the regional director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office at 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105-2780 within 30 days after November 30, 2022. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
rhscommoner.com

New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County

The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice, After Another Month Passes Without Charges Filed in the Case

Another month has passed since Aron Christensen and his dog, Buzzo, were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County. With no clear answers yet on what happened to the two and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation at an apparent standstill, Christensen’s friends and family joined Lewis County community members on the corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Sunday to again publicly demand justice for Christensen and Buzzo.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

DOJ: Bothell drug dealer sentenced 10 years for involvement in 2020 drug ring takedown

SEATTLE - A Bothell man who was involved in a major drug ring bust in 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). 36-year-old Gabriel Vasquez-Ruiz has been in custody since 2020’s drug ring takedown, where authorities seized more than 247 pounds of meth, 35 pounds of heroin, 42,000 fentanyl pills, 24 firearms and more than $625,000 in cash and bank accounts. According to court records, Vasquez-Ruiz was a high-volume distributor in the drug ring, making him able to purchase meth by the pound for his customers.
BOTHELL, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Doubling Down on the Wrong Mitigation Strategy For Waughop Lake

The City of Lakewood’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget* includes funding of another $250,000 to treat Waughop Lake with aluminum sulfate. The City has not otherwise made any announcement about this, but apparently the City staff and City Council are gearing up to throw away more of our money on a treatment that does not work, and that has already harmed Waughop Lake more than it has helped.
LAKEWOOD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Transient Olympia man accused of assaulting with axe

A transient Olympia man, Brandon James Jackson, 37, was charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting another individual using an axe, causing the victim’s head to bleed. Jackson, was charged with first-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 18. Olympia police arrested Jackson on November 17,...
OLYMPIA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

19,000 local patients may find themselves “out of network”

(SEATTLE) A stalemate between a major medical provider and an insurance company could mean 19-THOUSAND local people will have to find a new doctor next month. According to Seattle-based insurer Regence Blue Shield, the company that operates the Polyclinic and the Everett Clinic is “insisting on an unprecedented increase in what we pay them for your care.”
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
The Center Square

Kirkland Ca$h returns in time for the holidays, thanks to federal stimulus

(The Center Square) – A gift certificate program is being resurrected for a second stint to boost tourism and local businesses in the City of Kirkland, Washington. The “Kirkland Ca$h” program works as a form of community currency. Certificates function as cash and can be used at 80 participating businesses throughout Kirkland. The city rebranded the Kirkland Ca$h program with the name “Stay & Play” for this second stint. ...
KIRKLAND, WA

