southseattleemerald.com
City Silent About Ongoing, Potentially Flawed Investigation Into Former OPA Director
Charging Thousands of Dollars Per Month, Outside Firm Waited Almost a Year to Interview Former OPA Director. The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. Since the beginning of this year, the Emerald has been following and reporting on developments...
q13fox.com
State says Sheriff Ed Troyer texted their potential witness during pre-trial
TACOMA, Wash. - Opening statements in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer could start as early as Wednesday. Jury selection continued Tuesday in the case at Pierce County District Court. Representatives with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office raised concern about Troyer contacting a potential witness...
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
Tacoma Daily Index
City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL. Summary of Ordinance 1698: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2023, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. Summary of Ordinance 1699:...
Tacoma Daily Index
LEGAL NOTICE-1st Security Bank of Washington
Notice is hereby given that 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”), 6920 220th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043 has made application under the Bank Merger Act to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its prior written approval to acquire seven branch offices of Columbia State Bank, Tacoma, Washington located at 506 Southwest Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, 425 Northwest Hemlock, Waldport, Oregon 97394, 98 South Oregon Street, Ontario, Oregon 97914, 715 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon 97130, 1806 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141, 202 West Main Street, Goldendale, Washington 98620 and 390 Northeast Tohomish Street, White Salmon, Washington 98672. It is contemplated that all of the offices of 1st Security Bank will continue to be operated following consummation of the transaction. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file it in writing with the regional director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office at 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105-2780 within 30 days after November 30, 2022. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council permanently defunds 80 cops in already understaffed police department
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently defund 80 police positions in a department that is dangerously understaffed. But they’ll tell you they fully funded the department. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has under 900 officers, with over 140 separations this year so far. The new staffing goal from...
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
King County takes legal action against DSHS for leaving defendants with mental illnesses in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County filed a motion in King County Superior Court, asking a judge to award the county $219.90 per day for every day the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) fails to transport defendant Alexander Jay to Western State Psychiatric Hospital for court-ordered treatment.
King County to spend $1.7B on public safety after mayors protest
(The Center Square) – King County’s recently adopted $16.2 billion biennial budget is dedicating $1.7 billion to public safety to reduce a rising crime wave throughout the county. Earlier in August, South King County mayors penned a letter to county and state officials to address the “rising tide...
Chronicle
Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice, After Another Month Passes Without Charges Filed in the Case
Another month has passed since Aron Christensen and his dog, Buzzo, were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County. With no clear answers yet on what happened to the two and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation at an apparent standstill, Christensen’s friends and family joined Lewis County community members on the corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Sunday to again publicly demand justice for Christensen and Buzzo.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
q13fox.com
DOJ: Bothell drug dealer sentenced 10 years for involvement in 2020 drug ring takedown
SEATTLE - A Bothell man who was involved in a major drug ring bust in 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). 36-year-old Gabriel Vasquez-Ruiz has been in custody since 2020’s drug ring takedown, where authorities seized more than 247 pounds of meth, 35 pounds of heroin, 42,000 fentanyl pills, 24 firearms and more than $625,000 in cash and bank accounts. According to court records, Vasquez-Ruiz was a high-volume distributor in the drug ring, making him able to purchase meth by the pound for his customers.
police1.com
Wash. PD warned about recruit's 'unjustifiable' shooting in simulation before death of Manuel Ellis
TACOMA, Wash. — Two months before he became a full-fledged police officer, and 15 months before he helped fatally restrain Manuel Ellis, Timothy Rankine behaved so bizarrely during a training exercise that the state's police academy warned the Tacoma Police Department about him, according to a memo obtained by The Seattle Times.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Doubling Down on the Wrong Mitigation Strategy For Waughop Lake
The City of Lakewood’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget* includes funding of another $250,000 to treat Waughop Lake with aluminum sulfate. The City has not otherwise made any announcement about this, but apparently the City staff and City Council are gearing up to throw away more of our money on a treatment that does not work, and that has already harmed Waughop Lake more than it has helped.
Chronicle
Records: Washington Hired ID Thief, Heroin Dealer to Treat Mental Patients — He Stole Their Money
Mark James doesn't deny that he stole more than $5,000 from 13 mental patients he counseled at Western State Hospital in 2020 and 2021 — but he doesn't admit it, either. "That would be something that I'm not gonna talk about one way or the other," James told The News Tribune in a November interview.
thejoltnews.com
Transient Olympia man accused of assaulting with axe
A transient Olympia man, Brandon James Jackson, 37, was charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting another individual using an axe, causing the victim’s head to bleed. Jackson, was charged with first-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 18. Olympia police arrested Jackson on November 17,...
nwnewsradio.com
19,000 local patients may find themselves “out of network”
(SEATTLE) A stalemate between a major medical provider and an insurance company could mean 19-THOUSAND local people will have to find a new doctor next month. According to Seattle-based insurer Regence Blue Shield, the company that operates the Polyclinic and the Everett Clinic is “insisting on an unprecedented increase in what we pay them for your care.”
KUOW
Police academy warned Tacoma Police about officer charged in Manuel Ellis' death
A new investigation from The Seattle Times uncovers a memo sent from the state's police academy to the Tacoma Police Department. That memo warned the department about the behavior of a new recruit: Timothy Rankine. In December 2018, Rankine was given a test at the state police academy. It was...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
Kirkland Ca$h returns in time for the holidays, thanks to federal stimulus
(The Center Square) – A gift certificate program is being resurrected for a second stint to boost tourism and local businesses in the City of Kirkland, Washington. The “Kirkland Ca$h” program works as a form of community currency. Certificates function as cash and can be used at 80 participating businesses throughout Kirkland. The city rebranded the Kirkland Ca$h program with the name “Stay & Play” for this second stint. ...
