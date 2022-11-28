An initial public offering, or IPO, occurs when a company first offers shares of its stock for sale to the general public. In most, if not all, cases retail investors cannot buy IPO stock. They can legally do so, but typically don’t have access to stock in its initial offering. Companies sell these shares to banks, funds and other institutional investors. Those investors, in turn, resell stock on the open market. Determining if it’s a good investment is completely up to your individual portfolio and long-term goals. You may want to work with a financial advisor to help you determine if it’s a good fit.

