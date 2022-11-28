ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle

Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Parolee arrested after domestic dispute involving knife

MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
TROY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for local man, 31

Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
WALDEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie

WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Headlines: Body found in Ulster County, 3 hospital workers injured while cleaning, murder suspect fit for trial

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. Ulster County police are trying to find out what led to the death of a woman found in the woods. Investigators say a passerby saw a person laying in a wooded area off Route 28 in the Town of Olive Tuesday morning. When police officers arrived, they found a woman dead on the ground. Detectives are calling it an "unattended death," and say it is not suspicious. The woman's identity is being withheld until the family is notified. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says even though parents at Onteora School District got a notification, the victim was not located on school property and there is no safety threat.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

