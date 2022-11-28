Read full article on original website
Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle
Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
Headlines: Man arrested school crash, Hastings stolen car, $14,000 stolen from Ulster home
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley
Monticello Man Charged With Using Knife During Domestic Incident, Police Say
A man from the region was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic violence incident. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 6:50 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Monticello. Anthony Ronald Torre, age 30, of Monticello was arrested by Monticello Police after police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Parolee arrested after domestic dispute involving knife
MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.
Woman 'Severely' Injured In Stabbing Inside Latham Home At Hands Of Ex-BF, Police Say
A woman is recovering from “severe” injuries suffered in a stabbing attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend inside her home in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with reports of a violent domestic dispute at a home in Latham, located on Fiddlers Lane.
FBI suspects arrested accused of 2-year crime spree in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
A federal indictment accuses the suspected gang members and their associates of various crimes including murder, attempted murder, assaults, daytime shootouts and open-market narcotics dealing in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie.
YAHOO!
Gang members accused of racketeering, narcotics, gun charges arrested in Newburgh FBI raid
NEWBURGH − Eleven members and associates of a street gang facing charges under a 10-count federal indictment for racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges were arrested in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night during a raid by the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and city police. Three more...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
Gang Members, Associates From Newburgh Charged With Racketeering, Narcotics, Other Offenses
The FBI and other law enforcement officials in the Hudson Valley raided numerous homes in a warrant sweep charging 14 members of a street gang for committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The "takedown," took place in Orange and Dutchess counties on Thursday, Dec. 1, focusing on Poughkeepsie and...
Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police searching for local man, 31
Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
Ulster County's sheriff: Home health aide stole $14K from Rosendale home
Ulster County Sheriff's Office detectives say they arrested a home health aide accused of stealing various items while working for a town resident.
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
YAHOO!
Newburgh tattoo shop owner faces trial for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot case
A Newburgh tattoo shop owner charged with the most serious crime stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday along with fellow members of the Oath Keepers militia. Roberto Minuta, a 38-year-old Orange County native, is one of four Oath Keepers set to...
News 12
FBI charges 14 suspected gang members and associates after raids in Newburgh
Fourteen suspected gang members and associates from the city of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie are now facing federal charges following several raids in Orange County. A swarm of federal agents and police raided several locations in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night. A viewer sent News 12 video from Lake Street...
Police: Several people injured after sheet of glass collapses at Resorts World Monticello
News 12 was told several people were hurt and had to be hospitalized.
Authorities seek driver who ran over Middletown man multiple times after altercation
The body of Jason Freeman, 36, was found in the parking lot of the Old Bridge Professional Plaza along Perrine Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
News 12
Headlines: Body found in Ulster County, 3 hospital workers injured while cleaning, murder suspect fit for trial
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. Ulster County police are trying to find out what led to the death of a woman found in the woods. Investigators say a passerby saw a person laying in a wooded area off Route 28 in the Town of Olive Tuesday morning. When police officers arrived, they found a woman dead on the ground. Detectives are calling it an "unattended death," and say it is not suspicious. The woman's identity is being withheld until the family is notified. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says even though parents at Onteora School District got a notification, the victim was not located on school property and there is no safety threat.
