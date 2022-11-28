Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. Ulster County police are trying to find out what led to the death of a woman found in the woods. Investigators say a passerby saw a person laying in a wooded area off Route 28 in the Town of Olive Tuesday morning. When police officers arrived, they found a woman dead on the ground. Detectives are calling it an "unattended death," and say it is not suspicious. The woman's identity is being withheld until the family is notified. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says even though parents at Onteora School District got a notification, the victim was not located on school property and there is no safety threat.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO