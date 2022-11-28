Read full article on original website
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
