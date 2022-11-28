Read full article on original website
southjerseyobserver.com
Public’s Help Sought With Edgewater Park Shooting
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans are seeking information from the public to help solve a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. The victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
southjerseyobserver.com
Have You Seen Andrew Brown? Gloucester Twp. Police Continue Search
The Gloucester Township Police Department continues to search for a missing 47-year-old man, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David J. Harkins. On September 16, 2022, Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Hilltop Estates located on the Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section...
southjerseyobserver.com
NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties
Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced on December 1, 2022 that the Department has awarded a contract to Legacy Treatment Services to provide support and information about mental illness and treatment options for families of individuals who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis and are receiving psychiatric emergency screening services in Burlington and Camden counties.
southjerseyobserver.com
New Convenience Store, Gas Station Proposed for Brooklawn; Property Has Been Vacant For Years
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., the Brooklawn Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Brooklawn Property LLC who seek approval to redevelop the long-closed gas station and convenience store at 706 Browning Lane. Plans call for the demolition of the existing one-story masonry service station,...
