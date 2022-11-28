ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Public’s Help Sought With Edgewater Park Shooting

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans are seeking information from the public to help solve a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. The victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
Have You Seen Andrew Brown? Gloucester Twp. Police Continue Search

The Gloucester Township Police Department continues to search for a missing 47-year-old man, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David J. Harkins. On September 16, 2022, Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Hilltop Estates located on the Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties

Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced on December 1, 2022 that the Department has awarded a contract to Legacy Treatment Services to provide support and information about mental illness and treatment options for families of individuals who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis and are receiving psychiatric emergency screening services in Burlington and Camden counties.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

