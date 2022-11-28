Read full article on original website
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk
The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the taunting from The Elite on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
Quetzalli Bulnes WWE Release Confirmed
Quetzalli Bulnes has confirmed her WWE on her TikTok, saying that she is no longer working for WWE. Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora and interviewed WWE stars on El Brunch De WWE. I do not work in the place I used to do hosting work for 4 years....
Zelina Vega Reveals She Has Significant Control Over Her Promos Thanks To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon
The current mouthpiece for Legado Del Fantasma reportedly has significant control over what she says in promos. Zelina Vega is currently the faction’s mouthpiece and has been doing well in her role. While speaking on the That’s Dope podcast, Vega noted that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trust her to cut her own promos.
Dakota Kai Reveals Who Was Originally Supposed To Be In Damage CTRL
Damage CTRL formed at the 2022 SummerSlam premium live event, when Bayley returned from injury to form the group with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. According to Dakota Kai, WWE originally had different plans for the group members. Dakota Kai recently appeared on Getting Over podcast for an interview. The...
Survivor Series Had A Low Level Of Fan Interest Online
Survivor Series had less than usual fan interest. While speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Google searches related to the show are 35% lower than what they were for the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. “Right now it is slightly lower than Crown...
WWE Main Event Results (12/1/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. You can find the results below. – Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. – Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. Follow...
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Been Writing Their Own AEW Dark Storyline
The storyline on AEW Dark that involves Ethan Page and Matt Hardy continues to evolve. The storyline involving Matt Hardy and The Firm, particularly Ethan Page has been one of the best storylines in the company. This storyline has always featured Private Party. Fightful Select is now reporting that the entire storyline has been put together by Matt Hardy and Ethan Page and has received positive feedback on social media.
Ric Flair Explains Why He Doesn’t Like “Comical” Sami Zayn And The Bloodline Storyline
For many fans, Sami Zayn’s current character is certainly the best thing about WWE television. This is largely due to his ability to make the members of The Bloodline break character no matter what, repeatedly making each individual. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair...
AEW Dynamite Results (11/30/22)
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite was hosted from Indianapolis this evening with a stacked card on deck. You can read the results for the show below. -Jon Moxley kicked off the show and was confronted by Hangman Page and they brawled. –Bryan Danielson Defeats Dax Harwood. -Ricky Starks cuts a promo...
Dakota Kai Had Talks With Other Companies Prior To WWE Re-Signing Her
Dakota Kai discussed possibly signing with another company following her WWE release. Following her release from WWE, she didn’t wrestle in the indies. However, in an interview with Getting Over, Dakota Kai revealed that she was in talks with a couple of other promotions before being called up by Triple H.
Injured AEW Star Was Seen Around Tonight’s Dynamite Location
An injured AEW star has been spotted around tonight’s AEW Dynamite set up, but that doesn’t mean they will make their return tonight. Fightful Select have now reported that Ruby Soho, who has been out of action since AEW All Out with a broken nose, which she has successfully undergone surgery for, has been spotted around the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
Lineup Set For 12/2/22 NXT Level Up
Matches are set for Friday’s NXT Level Up. WWE has announced that the December 2nd episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Thea Hail versus Sol Ruca. Plus, Oro Mensah takes on Myles Borne and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will battle Tavion Heights. Don’t miss an...
Stephanie McMahon Discusses The Innovation Involved In The White Rabbit Teases
The White Rabbit project began with Jefferson Airplane’s namesake music playing and QR codes appearing at WWE television and live events leading to certain clues regarding the mystery. The highly anticipated and creative roller coaster ride came to a conclusion at the end WWE Extreme Rules when Bray Wyatt made his dramatic return to WWE.
Viewership And Key Demo Drop For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
Vince McMahon Gave William Regal His Blessing To Use His Name In AEW
Despite letting Regal go, McMahon tried to give respect to Regal as he walked out the door to the competition. While speaking during a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Regal revealed that he owns the name, but was prepared to stop using it if Vince McMahon told him to. However, McMahon actually gave him his blessing to use the name.
MJF Debuts The Big Burberry Belt On AEW Dynamite
MJF spoke for the first time since winning the AEW Championship at Full Gear and he had a plan to make a change right away. Alongside William Regal, MJF kicked off his title reign by saying the current AEW Championship is gross and reminds him of all the shmucks that held it before him. So, he had Regal reveal the new title, which sat on a stand under a cloth. When revealed, it was shown as the AEW Championship belt deign but the strap was Burberry. He called it the triple B, The Big Burberry Belt. You can see the reveal below.
NXT UK Star Aoife Valkyrie Headed To WWE NXT With A New Name
Aoife Valkyrie is headed over to WWE NXT. Aoife Valkyrie is now coming to WWE NXT after being heavily featured on NXT UK in the past. But, she will have a new name when she arrives which is Lyra Valkyria. The first promo teasing her arrival aired on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. In the vignette, she spoke about being born anew and shedding the feathers of her past.
Ric Flair Suggests Charlotte And Sasha Banks Will Wrestle Better At 100 Years Old Than 95% Of WWE’s Women’s Roster
Ric Flair makes a bold claim about Charlotte Flair while burying the rest of the women’s roster members. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast Ric Flair claimed that even a 100-year-old Charlotte Flair can still wrestle better than 95% of the WWE women’s division. “She...
NJPW Announces Matches For 12/3 NJPW Strong
NJPW STRONG (12/3) Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. & Virus. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
