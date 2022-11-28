MJF spoke for the first time since winning the AEW Championship at Full Gear and he had a plan to make a change right away. Alongside William Regal, MJF kicked off his title reign by saying the current AEW Championship is gross and reminds him of all the shmucks that held it before him. So, he had Regal reveal the new title, which sat on a stand under a cloth. When revealed, it was shown as the AEW Championship belt deign but the strap was Burberry. He called it the triple B, The Big Burberry Belt. You can see the reveal below.

1 DAY AGO