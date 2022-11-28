AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a good one. Tonight on AEW Rampage, a few matches were announced for next weeks Dynamite. First, after shaking hands on tonight’s show, the match was made official, The Acclaimed will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR. Then, it was announced that Jade Cargill, Leila Grey and Red Velvet will battle Sky Blue, Madison Rayne and Keira Hogan in a six person tag match. This comes just two weeks after Keira Hogan was kicked from the baddies. We also saw Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe to a match for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accepted on the terms that Wardlow and Sting will both be banned from ringside. Lastly, we will also hear from MJF following his dastardly attack on William Regal. You can see the full lineup below.

