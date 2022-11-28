Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (12/1/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. You can find the results below. – Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. – Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. Follow...
bodyslam.net
ACTION Bangers Only 3 Results (12/2/22)
ACTION Wrestling held its Bangers Only 3 event on December 2 from Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the results for the show below. – Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (12/1/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on December 1, 2022. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Luchadoras Eliminator: Lady Flammer defeated...
bodyslam.net
NJPW World And Super Junior Tag League Results (12/2/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night five of its World Tag League tournament alongside night six of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on December 2 from Osaka City Central Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – Super Junior Tag...
bodyslam.net
SHP To Be Loved Results (12/2/22)
Sean Henderson Presents held its SHP To Be Loved event on December 2 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – The Chad def. Athrun Amada. – Casey Carrington def. Ryan Redfield. – Reid...
bodyslam.net
Quetzalli Bulnes WWE Release Confirmed
Quetzalli Bulnes has confirmed her WWE on her TikTok, saying that she is no longer working for WWE. Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora and interviewed WWE stars on El Brunch De WWE. I do not work in the place I used to do hosting work for 4 years....
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Throwback Throwdown 3 Results (12/2/22)
IMPACT Wrestling, under the name IPWF, aired its Throwback Throwdown 3 event on December 2 from Don Kolov Arena in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Blindfold Match: “Cowboy” Colt McCoy def. Gama Singh.
bodyslam.net
Shane Taylor Arrives On AEW Rampage, Challenges Keith Lee To A Tag Team Match At Final Battle
Final Battle just got a lot bigger. Tonight on AEW Rampage, Keith Lee was set for an interview with Renee Paquette. But, he was interrupted by his former tag team partner and ROH star, Shane Taylor. Shane asked what’s been up with Keith leaving his family. He points to Keith leaving him six years ago and now walking out on Swerve. Shane then challenged Keith to a match, Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Keith Lee and any partner he could find. Shane walked away and then Swerve ended up behind Keith. Keith asked if he could trust Swerve, to which he just smiled.
bodyslam.net
Dradition Tatsumi Fujinami 50th Anniversary Results (12/1/22)
Dradition Pro-Wrestling held its Tatsumi Fujinamri 50th Anniversary The Never Give Up Tour Final on December 1 from Yoyogi National Gymnasium #2 in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – Alexander Otsuka, Katsushi Takemura, MAZADA & Nobuyuki Kurashima def. Hisamaru Tajima,...
bodyslam.net
More Matches Added To AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a good one. Tonight on AEW Rampage, a few matches were announced for next weeks Dynamite. First, after shaking hands on tonight’s show, the match was made official, The Acclaimed will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR. Then, it was announced that Jade Cargill, Leila Grey and Red Velvet will battle Sky Blue, Madison Rayne and Keira Hogan in a six person tag match. This comes just two weeks after Keira Hogan was kicked from the baddies. We also saw Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe to a match for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accepted on the terms that Wardlow and Sting will both be banned from ringside. Lastly, we will also hear from MJF following his dastardly attack on William Regal. You can see the full lineup below.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s IMPACT Viewership Drops Below 100,000
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 1 drew 74,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 109,000 viewers that the show recorded on November 17. IMPACT Wrestling’s pre-show, Before The IMPACT, drew 30,000 viewers on the promotion’s YouTube channel.
bodyslam.net
AEW File To Trademark “Hat Trick”
AEW has filed a new trademark related to Jake Hager. On November 30, AEW filed to trademark “Hat Trick” for entertainment services. This is in all likelihood related to Jake Hager, who has been leaning into a hat that was gifted to him after Daniel Garcia refused it.
bodyslam.net
Lineup Revealed For Next Weeks SmackDown
Next weeks show is taking shape. Tonight on SmackDown, the lineup for next weeks show was revealed. First, it was announced that The Usos will defend the Tag Team Titles on RAW against Matt Riddle and Elias. The winner of that championship match on RAW will then go to next weeks SmackDown and defend the Tag Titles against Sheamus and Drew Mclntyre. Plus, Shotzi will go one on one against Shayna Baszler next week. Shotzi is looking to get some revenge after Shayna’s torturing’s for the past few weeks. Lastly, SmackDown will be live in Pittsburgh, PA, the home of WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle. So, WWE will be holding a birthday celebration for Kurt in his hometown.
bodyslam.net
Robert Roode Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery
Recently, rumors have been circulating that Robert Roode would be returning to WWE television soon as he has been backstage at recent events. However, that doesn’t seem likely considering Roode just underwent neck fusion surgery for his C-5 and C-6 vertebrae. Roode posted the post-surgery picture on Instagram, with an update as the caption.
bodyslam.net
Eric Young Headed Back To WWE
Eric Young is a member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster or at least was before tonight’s end. During tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling TV episode, Eric Young was stabbed to death by Deaner to be written off TV and Deaner will now head the Violent By Design faction alongside Big Kon and Angels. As for Eric Young, him being written off TV is for a WWE return, as first reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who’s said to confirm this with multiple sources.
bodyslam.net
Corey Graves Says The Bloodline Are More Compelling Than The NWO
The Bloodline has been compared to some of the most popular factions over the years like The Shield, Evolution, DX, and nWo. Comparisons are often drawn between The Bloodline and the above-mentioned factions. Recently, Corey Graves joined in comparing The Bloodline to the nWo. During a recent episode of his...
bodyslam.net
Ryback Accuses MJF Of Using Steroids
Ryback is basically a non-factor in wrestling these days, but every once in a while, he will come around and say some wild things that you’d never expect and now he’s back at it again! This time, the target is MJF. He first started off by saying that he doesn’t believe MJF would be a hard sell as the Cruiserweight champion, let alone the Heavyweight champion. He then went on to tag Triple H to say that MJF would be 30 pounds lighter if he worked for WWE, alluding to MJF being on steroids.
bodyslam.net
Ricochet Wins The SmackDown World Cup
The inaugural World Cup winner has been crowned. SmackDown’s main event tonight was the finals for the SmackDown World Cup between Santos Escobar and Ricochet. Early on in the match, Legado Del Fantasma tried to get involved but the referee threw out everyone from ringside, making this a fair one on one match. Of course, this was as action packed and highflying as you could expect from these two but in the end, Ricochet picked up the win with the 630 Splash.
