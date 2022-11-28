ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022

U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks push pause ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - World stocks stalled, Treasuries held on to price gains and the dollar was nursing heavy losses on Friday ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, the next big test for investors looking for more signs of a rates policy shift from the Federal Reserve. Data overnight...
NASDAQ

Should You Buy Bitcoin if It Drops Below $15,000?

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bears are out in force. With the digital currency trading around $16,900, fears of more FTX contagion, recession, inflation, and China geopolitical risk could push it down past $15,000. Understandably, even the most die-hard buy-the-dip Bitcoin investors are getting concerned right now. Right now, $16,900 represents...
NASDAQ

1 Reason Investors Should Have Confidence in Bitcoin

The news of crypto exchange FTX declaring bankruptcy and how it got to this point represents a low point for the crypto industry -- but not for all cryptos, more specifically, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency, and throughout its tenure, it's been at the center of some of the most infamous events in crypto history. One of those puts the recent FTX meltdown to shame. Yet despite these events, Bitcoin continues to operate as it has since it was invented in 2009.
NASDAQ

Top Investing Trends of 2022

The crypto craze and the NFT boom were the headline-grabbing plotlines of 2021’s investment story — but, oh, how things can change in a year. All things blockchain are now on ice as the crypto winter of 2022 sent digital coins into freefall and knocked several top industry dogs off their pedestals.
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
NASDAQ

Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win

As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
NASDAQ

Recession Worries? Invest Here

Will 2023 bring a recessionary hurricane or just a mild drizzle? … one sector that will outperform either way … specific ways to invest. Yesterday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said “I do continue to believe there’s a path to a soft landing.”. At the same time,...
NASDAQ

European shares on course for seventh week of gains; U.S. jobs data eyed

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 2 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to notch their seventh straight week of gains, despite a dip on Friday ahead of U.S jobs data, amid easing worries about global monetary policy tightening.
NASDAQ

JRNY Posts Second Straight Month of Gains

The ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY) posted its second consecutive month of positive performance in November. JRNY returned 7.6% in November, a month in which broader markets were lifted by easing inflation and optimism surrounding a potential slowing pace of U.S. rate hikes. The S&P 500 also posted its second consecutive month of gains, with a total return of 5.6%.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
NASDAQ

Why Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Down 10% Today?

Why would Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock fall fast despite an earnings beat? That’s the billion-dollar question today, and the answer has to do with Asana’s current-quarter and full-year fiscal outlook. Apparently, the company is bracing for steep losses, and Asana’s investors aren’t too pleased with this downbeat forecast.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

The stock market has been brutal this year. Among the 503 tickers in the S&P 500 index, a whopping 225 currently trade more than 20% below their yearly highs. The devastation would have been even worse if the Federal Reserve hadn't shown some signs of lighter interest rate policies in recent weeks.
NASDAQ

Top Stock Reports for Apple, IBM & Elevance Health

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ

Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet

Valero Energy Corporation VLO has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness earnings growth of 909.6% this year. What’s Favoring the Stock?. Valero is a best-in-class oil refiner involved in...

