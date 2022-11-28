ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families

After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness

Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Portland Mercury

Two Portland Galleries Make Their Move

Portland’s contemporary art scene may be small compared to that of other West Coast cities, but don’t call it boring. The past two years alone have seen a number of exciting changes: PNCA merged with Willamette University, c3:initiative changed its name to Stelo, and Disjecta became Oregon Contemporary. Galleries all over town opened, closed, moved locations, and shifted visions.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road

Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column

Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?

Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Milwaukie restaurant owner arrested in child sex-luring sting

Sean Sexton of Ovation downtown was among eight suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityA chef and Milwaukie restaurant co-owner was among eight men arrested on Dec. 1 for felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for the child sex-luring sting. Public records show that Ovation Restaurant co-owner Sean Brendan Sexton, 53, is a resident of Milwaukie, and as of Dec. 3, he was not in jail. Clackamas County court on Dec. 2 determined that he is not financially eligible for a...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
