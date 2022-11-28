Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families
After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
hillsboroherald.com
Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness
Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
The Portland Mercury
Two Portland Galleries Make Their Move
Portland’s contemporary art scene may be small compared to that of other West Coast cities, but don’t call it boring. The past two years alone have seen a number of exciting changes: PNCA merged with Willamette University, c3:initiative changed its name to Stelo, and Disjecta became Oregon Contemporary. Galleries all over town opened, closed, moved locations, and shifted visions.
Child luring sting nabs 8, including Milwaukie restaurateur
A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column
Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
earnthenecklace.com
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?
Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
City, property owners still unsure when Jackson Tower graffiti will be removed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The prominent blue and gold graffiti that was scrawled onto Jackson Tower’s 10th-floor facade in March, still hangs over Pioneer Courthouse Square as holiday crowds gather in Downtown Portland to see the annual Christmas tree. More than eight months after an unknown tagger illegally defaced the historic landmark, the City of […]
Portland business admits to selling psilocybin mushrooms
Multiple people are accusing a Portland business of selling psilocybin mushrooms illegally.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: The City's Funding Shuffle, Mpox Vaccines Encouraged, and Federal Funding for At-Risk Tribal Nations
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Do you like...
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
Milwaukie restaurant owner arrested in child sex-luring sting
Sean Sexton of Ovation downtown was among eight suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityA chef and Milwaukie restaurant co-owner was among eight men arrested on Dec. 1 for felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for the child sex-luring sting. Public records show that Ovation Restaurant co-owner Sean Brendan Sexton, 53, is a resident of Milwaukie, and as of Dec. 3, he was not in jail. Clackamas County court on Dec. 2 determined that he is not financially eligible for a...
kptv.com
Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
KGW
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
NEAH BAY, Wash. — A salvage company in Washington has located wreckage from one of the deadliest maritime disasters in Northwest history off Cape Flattery near the Neah Bay. The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. They show a shipwreck more than 1,000-feet deep off the Washington coast.
Pamplin Media Group
'It's not fun to come in second': The behind-the-scenes consultant who has made her mark on Lake Oswego politics
Resident Elaine Franklin has helped lead winning Lake Oswego campaigns for a decade. Elaine Franklin is a reluctant interviewee. She does not believe political consultants should enter the spotlight — the candidates should do the talking and the results should speak for themselves. Though a private person and a...
