This Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal takes $400 off the HP Omen 16 with RTX 3060 GPU — we predict empty inventories

By TJ Fink
laptopmag.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
laptopmag.com

Acade1Up Cyber Monday deals are still available — save $400 on The Simpsons, Terminator 2 and more

Acade1Up Cyber Monday deals are still available and slash up to $400 off these retro arcade game machines. Right now, you can get the Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Machine for $299 (opens in new tab) from Dell. That's $400 off its former price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this arcade cabinet. It's also one of the best gaming deals we've seen all year. You can also get it from Target (opens in new tab) for the same price.
laptopmag.com

Dell Cyber Monday deals continue — save 66% on the Dell Latitude 2-in-1

Dell Cyber Monday deals continue with 66% off select Dell Latitude laptops (opens in new tab). If you're bargain hunting for the best business laptop, here's an epic discount for you. This Cyber Week, you can get the Dell Latitude 7320 Laptop for just $799 (opens in new tab) at...

