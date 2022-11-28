ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Aniyah Watts – From the 26th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Missing Juvenile Aniyah Watts. She was last seen on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1:44 a.m. at her residence on the 6xx block W Dauphin St. She is light dark brown complexion, 5’ 2”, 140 Lbs. medium build,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Firebombing Suspect In Police Custody: Report

Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested a man suspected of "firebombing a rowhome" near Temple University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a report by 6ABC. Citing "law enforcement sources," the outlet writes that police believe the suspect is also responsible for vandalizing "several" cars. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) expects to bring him up on charges soon, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Gunman Wanted in ‘Attempted Murder' of On-Duty PPA Officer

Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a gunman they believe followed and shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend. The individual in the video is wanted for the attempted murder of an on-duty parking enforcement officer, police said. He should be...
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside

A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
qchron.com

Traffic stop leads to rescue of 8 dogs

A routine traffic stop on Woodhaven Boulevard last weekend led to the rescue of a great Dane and her seven puppies, along with the arrest of a Philadelphia man on numerous animal cruelty charges. Ravon Service, 27, was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 in Rego Park...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

