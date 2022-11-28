Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Aniyah Watts – From the 26th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Missing Juvenile Aniyah Watts. She was last seen on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1:44 a.m. at her residence on the 6xx block W Dauphin St. She is light dark brown complexion, 5’ 2”, 140 Lbs. medium build,...
‘Diamond was my rock’: Authorities investigate shooting death of trans Black woman in Germantown
Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found facedown, shot several times inside her home on Manheim Street near Morris Street in Germantown just after midnight on Thanksgiving morning.
Major break in Philadelphia's 'Boy in the Box' cold case
Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as "the boy in the box."
southjerseyobserver.com
Mass. Man Reported Missing in Camden; Anyone With Information on His Whereabouts, Contact CCPO
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult last seen in North Camden. Anthony Galay, 25, of Lawrence, Mass., has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen leaving Northgate I. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown...
Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Shooting at Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia injures 1
Officers found a spent shell casing in the vestibule of the store, as well as a cap, Airpods and a spilled drink.
Philly Firebombing Suspect In Police Custody: Report
Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested a man suspected of "firebombing a rowhome" near Temple University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a report by 6ABC. Citing "law enforcement sources," the outlet writes that police believe the suspect is also responsible for vandalizing "several" cars. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) expects to bring him up on charges soon, they added.
Police ID woman found decapitated inside home in Philadelphia's Lawndale neighborhood
Police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed.
I-95 NB at Academy Road briefly closed in Philadelphia due to death investigation
The Academy Road exit along I-95 northbound was partially shut down due to the investigation.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
WDEL 1150AM
Developing: Wilmington Police investigate fatal shooting near 10th & Madison
A 44-year-old man has died following a shooting Thursday afternoon near 10th and Madison Streets in Wilmington. City Police said the shooting victim was located at about 2:11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Wilmington Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone...
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Gunman Wanted in ‘Attempted Murder' of On-Duty PPA Officer
Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a gunman they believe followed and shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend. The individual in the video is wanted for the attempted murder of an on-duty parking enforcement officer, police said. He should be...
Death Of 14-Year-Old Trenton Girl From Cardiac Arrest Prompts Wave Of Community Support
The Trenton community has come together to support a local family after the unexpected death of their beloved 14-year-old daughter from cardiac arrest. Heidy N. Cortez Cruz died on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in a Trenton hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a GoFundMe created for the family. The...
'Horrible experience': Neighbor recalls finding woman decapitated inside Philadelphia home
"I'm here thinking I'm going to go apply pressure to the wound while I called the cops to help her out," said Mary Liz, who discovered the body. "I'm not thinking that I'm going to see what I saw."
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside
A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Police ID 3 Philly men charged in armed robbery of Voorhees Verizon store
Three Philadelphia men have been charged with robbery and kidnapping after tying up Verizon store workers and stealing $40,000 worth of merchandise.
Needle Was Weapon Of Choice For Philadelphia Wawa Robber — And It Worked
Philadelphia police are on the search for a man they say held up a Port Richmond Wawa using only a hypodermic needle. Authorities say the suspect walked into the convenience store at 3230 Richmond Street a little before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 and approached an employee behind the counter.
Wilmington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Wilmington police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Community Rallies For Philly Deli Nearly Destroyed By Car Crash
Lee's Deli in west Philadelphia had been a fixture of Cedar Park since opening its doors in 1993. But a stolen U-Haul truck barreled through the deli's front facade on Sunday, Nov. 20, putting the local eatery's future in doubt, according to its owners. "If you can imagine what a...
qchron.com
Traffic stop leads to rescue of 8 dogs
A routine traffic stop on Woodhaven Boulevard last weekend led to the rescue of a great Dane and her seven puppies, along with the arrest of a Philadelphia man on numerous animal cruelty charges. Ravon Service, 27, was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 in Rego Park...
Comments / 2