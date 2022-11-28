Read full article on original website
Related
AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Adopting Clinical Trial Technology: The Key to Success for Patients, Sites, & Researchers
Adopting Clinical Trial Technology: The Key to Success for Patients, Sites, & Researchers. Adoption of new clinical trial technologies is critical to success. These innovations can lift patient burden, improve patient engagement, and increase equity and access to clinical trials. In this episode, Kelly McKee and Alicia Staley of Medidata...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Promise of Clean, Complete and Uncompromised Data for Driving Healthcare Value
The Promise of Clean, Complete and Uncompromised Data for Driving Healthcare Value. Data professionals would love an easy button to be able to make clean, complete, uncompromised data for driving healthcare value. Is this more fantasy than reality? It’s definitely not an easy task. It’s more of a journey of trying to figure out how to make data continuously better. We are blessed with advanced technology but we still have a lot of policy and governance and people work to do. However, we have moved in leaps and bounds with the help of modern day tools, like Machine Learning, that are giving us the ability to move faster, gain more visibility and essentially provide an extra set of hands, which is phenomenal in the field of healthcare.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
A deep dive into essential nurse leader competencies
A deep dive into essential nurse leader competencies. Our guest for this week is Josh Wymer: an all-star nurse leader with deep expertise in change management, information governance, and digital innovation. Josh is currently the Chief Health Information Officer for the San Diego Market at Defense Health, and is also pursuing his Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership program at Johns Hopkins, where he is looking at the impact of specialty certification in the context of professional development and impact on nursing practice.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
TeleMedicine, TeleHealth, TeleCyber: With the Increase in Virtual Doctor Visits, How Do We Keep the Data and Sessions Secure? with Christine Sublett and Mark Jarrett
TeleMedicine, TeleHealth, TeleCyber: With the Increase in Virtual Doctor Visits, How Do We Keep the Data and Sessions Secure? with Christine Sublett and Mark Jarrett. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Employee Engagement Can Benefit Workplace Productivity with Sabrina Runbeck Ep 27
How Employee Engagement Can Benefit Workplace Productivity with Sabrina Runbeck Ep 27. “When you have employees who are engaged and genuinely passionate about their work, they’re more likely to be productive, motivated and committed to their job.”. As a leader, I’ve seen firsthand how employee engagement can benefit workplace...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
313 – Technology helping kids deal with anxiety. Dr Louise Metcalfe, Gheorg
313 – Technology helping kids deal with anxiety. Dr Louise Metcalfe, Gheorg. Dr. Louise Metcalf is the CEO and founder of Gheorg. Gheorg is the little robot who helps kids 7-12 years old with anxiety and to build resilience. Gheorg connects home, school and psychologists to make a meaningful impact in kids lives.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Thriving Giver — 7 Principles for Enhanced Self-Care and Burnout Prevention
The Thriving Giver — 7 Principles for Enhanced Self-Care and Burnout Prevention. On episode 398 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews UK-based author, trainer, and resilience coach Sarah Kuiper, MSc, MCAHyp, FHEA, regarding The Thriving Giver, her book and workshop series based on 7 principles for health professionals and caregivers to enhance self-care and prevent burnout.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
EIT Health Germany-Switzerland Ep. 9: What expectations should we have in regard to the European Health Data Space?
EIT Health Germany-Switzerland Ep. 9: What expectations should we have in regard to the European Health Data Space?. The European Health Data Space is supposed to be implemented in a bit more than two years, by 2025. Two goals are at the forefront: to create the infrastructure for a European health data pool for researchers and innovators, and secondly, to enable patients to pick up their medications outside their home country and give doctors across Europe access to their patient information, if in need of medical care while abroad in Europe. On 18 November, EIT Health Germany-Switzerland and EIT Health Spain organized a joint symposium titled Right to privacy vs. duty to protect lives: Health Data Management in Focus. Speakers discussed patients’ perspectives on Health Data use and the EHDS, balancing health data privacy and AI development, ongoing approaches for data solutions, and more. I managed to speak with Nick Schneider, Head of division 511 on new technologies and data use at the Germany Federal Ministry of Health to discuss:
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Carahsoft & Veritas present: Protecting the modern healthcare organization from the edge to the cloud
Carahsoft & Veritas present: Protecting the modern healthcare organization from the edge to the cloud. As healthcare embraces the cloud for surge capacity, agility, and to alleviate supply chain challenges, bad actors are intentionally targeting the industry. Comprehensive data management and ransomware protection is now critical. Please join Veritas for a discussion on protecting your healthcare organization from the edge to the cloud.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Technology, Informatics, and Healthcare with John Chelico, Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit Health
FOGI: Technology, Informatics, and Healthcare with John Chelico, Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit Health. Technology plays a huge part in improving the healthcare that we deliver in the United States. In this Future of Global Informatics episode, TJ Southern interviews Dr. John Chelico, Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Imprivata presents: Why you need to avoid fragmented digital identity solutions
Imprivata presents: Why you need to avoid fragmented digital identity solutions. This discussion will focus on the dangers of fragmented digital identity. Digital identities, or the unique identifiers and credentials an individual uses to interact online, are the most important part of an organization to secure. Although many solutions can bolster cybersecurity, a holistic digital identity management strategy is the best way to secure user identity and access without hindering workflow productivity. Organizations should implement products that follow this strategy, not uncoordinated solutions.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Time constraints in physical therapy
“Picture this. A patient in a hospital or rehab facility has just finished exercising with therapy. He is thirsty, and he thinks he might as well ask for a snack now because he will be hungry in 30 minutes. His therapist sets him up in his wheelchair (brakes locked), tray table with all necessities positioned in front of him, with his call bell within reach. As she approaches the door to leave, she turns and asks, ‘Is there anything else I can do for you?’ The patient nods and asks for a refill of his water cup and some peanut butter crackers. The therapist grimaces. What should she do?”
Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Wednesday a wireless device developed by his brain chip company Neuralink is expected to begin human clinical trials in six months, and one of its first targeted applications is restoring vision.
Comments / 0