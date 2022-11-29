ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish discusses how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

By Tom Murray
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dis1n_0jQS1qcI00

Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.

The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.

Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass – all me! I did that s***. I locked that motherf***ker down.”

The 20-year-old added that she is “really excited and really happy” about her 31-year-old boyfriend, particularly because his “love language” is also physical touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oY7w_0jQS1qcI00

“I just need to be touching skin all the time – touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me,” she explained.

Eilish concluded by saying that Rutherford provided the right balance of “space... love and attention, and equal admiration”.

“I’m just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, which is really cool.”

The pair made their relationship Instagram-official at the start of November when Eilish shared a reel of photos from Halloween.

Among the photos was one of the pair in costume – featuring Eilish dressed as a baby and Rutherford dressed as an old man. The pair appeared to be making fun of the inevitable concerns about their age gap, but fans weren’t impressed.

