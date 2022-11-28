Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently hands down one of the best teams in the NBA. So far, the Bucks have dominated most of their opponents and have a record of 15-5, which is enough for them to hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been...
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Jay Williams Says Giannis Antetpkounmpo Would Consider Playing For The Knicks
When it comes to loyalty in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the poster child. Despite playing for one of the smallest market teams in the league, the Greek Freak has never left the Milwaukee Bucks and he was rewarded for it with a championship over the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
Report: Entire Knicks organization under heightened scrutiny amid slow start
Not only Tom Thibodeau’s job is on the line this season. The entire New York Knicks are reportedly under heightened scrutiny after a slow start, with Wednesday night’s tough 109-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks dropping them to 10-12 and a woeful 4-6 record at home. They have...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could land a host of players in a mega 3-team trade.
Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them
Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the league today, and he is obviously a superstar-caliber small forward. He is capable of creating his shot against any defender, and there is no questioning his talent. Despite his ability, the Brooklyn Nets have not won a championship during...
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston
VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Draymond Green's heckler matches his $25K fine
Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.
NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"
NBA fans took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss after a fan won the jackpot at the Crypto.com Arena for a second straight game. Previously, a fan drilled the half-court shot to walk home with a $75,000 when the Lakers hosted the Indiana Pacers. This time, another fan won $25,000, much to the amusement and delight of the fans.
Latest Rumor Suggests Bad News For The Bulls
Fans of the Chicago Bulls are used to terrible news related to injuries. It seems that nearly every player on the roster has experienced absences because of injuries lately. But one injury has hurt the team more than others: that of Lonzo Ball. It has been almost a year since...
Lakers Star Is Sitting Out For The Best Reason
The Los Angeles Lakers are about to set forth on a pretty tough, difficult road trip. Over the next week, LA will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and more. Those are some tough teams, which means all hands will need to be on...
The Spurs Have Set A Shocking Record
No one expected the San Antonio Spurs to be very good this season. In fact, even head coach Gregg Popovich admitted as much during the summer, humorously telling the press that this wasn’t a squad that was going to win a championship. Sure enough, the Spurs have a lot...
Doc Rivers Blasted The Referees After Sixers Lost To The Grizzlies: "You Can't Just Make Up Rules On The Fly"
The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in a game that ended 117-109. Joel Embiid nearly had a huge triple-double, ending the game with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists. Even without James Harden, the Sixers played quite well, and the loss was undoubtedly a frustrating one for the team.
Lakers Making Trade May Be ‘Imminent’
That may not make them any different than most other teams — but it’s just that, with the Lakers, there seems to be more of a sense of urgency. Their team is built around LeBron James, and when that’s the case, you play for championships. Today’s Lakers...
Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998
During the 1990s, no team dominated quite like the Chicago Bulls. Although the backbone of the team was the duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the Bulls dynasty would never have been as successful as they were without other supporting players. One such player who dominated the defensive end...
