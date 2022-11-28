Read full article on original website
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
spectrumnews1.com
Updates: Toledo Central outlasts Hoban 28-21 for Div. II title
CANTON, Ohio — Seven state champions will be crowned this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as the 2022 high school football season reaches its end. We'll be covering and recapping each game throughout the weekend. Follow along for updates:
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cleveland19.com
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Hiram College News
All Gifts, Of Any Size, Make A Difference In The Lives Of Hiram Students
Giving Tuesday has become the kick-off of the charitable season, which for many is a time to focus on holiday and end-of-year giving. The day connects and commemorates diverse groups of individuals, communities, and organizations for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving. During this time of being thankful,...
Medina City Council continues discussion on recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- Discussion of the Medina Community Recreation Center expansion continued at Monday’s City Council meeting after the Medina Board of Education approved part of the plan last week. The topic came up in the form of a resolution allowing the city to execute a proposal with Fanning...
akronlife.com
Then & Now: Firestone Country Club
August 2003: For decades, golf legends have descended upon Akron to tee off at Firestone Country Club in August. The club, built in 1929 by Harvey Firestone for his Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. employees, held its first professional tournament, the Rubber City Open, in 1954. It’s most known for hosting the World Golf Championships that showcases the best golfers, including Tiger Woods, who won it a record 18 times. Akron Life’s 2003 story by Jim McGarrity about the World Golf Championships’ NEC Invitational championed volunteers who did everything from picking up players arriving on private jets to sitting at the hospital bedside of a player’s wife. The event’s name changed to Bridgestone Invitational in 2005, and the tournament held its last round at Firestone in 2018.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
akronlife.com
Then and Now: Ray’s Place in Kent
Before a soldier boarded a train to serve in World War II, he grabbed a cold beer at Ray’s Place in Kent. The story is one of many in the “Meet Me At Ray’s” book that chronicles the local institution, which was named the first sports bar in Ohio, and a 1948 picture of a TV in Ray’s playing a Cleveland Indians game proves it.
Local schools to get security upgrades
Several Valley school districts will share in a 457.8 million grant to make their buildings safer.
cleveland19.com
Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
‘Absolute chaos’: Teachers union calls for change amid violence at Akron Schools
A 17-year-old male student was stabbed at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon and transported to Akron Children's Hospital.
Lake County trio charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three Lake County residents are charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt at stopping Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s election. One of the men, Ryan Swoope, 28, is accused of pepper-spraying a U.S. Capitol...
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Parma Fire Department: Why you should close your bedroom door before you go to bed
The Parma Fire Department is putting out a warning: Close your bedroom doors before you fall asleep.
Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.
With road construction finally nearing an end and new restaurants opening, the street is poised for a rebirth
‘We are ready’: Cleveland football team hopes to win first state championship game
Starting Thursday, four local high school football teams will battle for state titles. For Glenville, a victory would be historic.
whbc.com
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
