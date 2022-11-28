Read full article on original website
Woman used gang members to steal ex-boyfriend’s French bulldog, prosecutors say
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A preliminary hearing is underway in San Mateo County Superior Court for seven people accused of stealing a French bulldog from a San Francisco man. The man’s ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Rocio Navarroflores, was the “catalyst” behind a plot to steal a French bulldog named “Prada” on June 29, 2021, according to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
SFGate
Tennessee officers won’t face charges for violent arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee’s state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations, a district attorney said Wednesday. Members of a grand jury in Fayette County reviewed evidence...
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They Slept
The victims, Maria and Benison Tran’s teenage son, witnessed the murders. Devin Williams JrPhoto byimage Courtesy of Dublin PD. On September 7, around midnight, 911 dispatchers received a call saying that an intruder had broken into their Dublin, California, home. Six people were sleeping in the home at the time, and two shots had awoken the household.
alamedasun.com
Third Arrest Made in Alamedan’s Murder
The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Police Department announced last month they made a third arrest in connection with the murder of Alameda resident Donald Stanifer in July 2020. The EBRPD Police Department arrested Ezekiel Akil Espinoza on Nov. 18 on a no-bail felony warrant as an accessory for...
sfstandard.com
Pier 39 Breakdancer Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Girlfriend
A break-dancer known for entertaining San Francisco’s Pier 39 tourists was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend in their Diamond Heights home. Jordan Semplar, 41, lived with the woman who allegedly took his life Friday, according to his sister. Sara Buchanan was booked into jail on murder charges...
calmatters.network
Palo Alto police accused of excessive force in lawsuit
A woman filed a lawsuit against the Palo Alto Police Department last week claiming that she suffered numerous injuries, including a torn ligament, when a police officer hit her in the knee, slammed her into a car and handcuffed her during an October 2021 encounter. Harlene Grewal claimed in her...
SF Muni bus hijacking suspect identified
A man who is accused of hijacking a MUNI bus in San Francisco and crashing it several times has been formally arrested and booked into jail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Husband who died in Dublin domestic dispute identified
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute in Dublin on Nov. 20.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI back at work, BBQ-ing
DUBLIN, Calif. - An Alameda County sheriff's deputy who was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash where he was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving returned to work this week; one of his first duties back was to BBQ a meal for an academy memorial run. The...
Advocate
Trans Activist Convicted in Murders of Lesbian Couple and Their Son
From left: Dana Rivers, Patricia Wright, Benny Toto Diambu-Wright, and Charlotte Reed. A transgender activist has been convicted of the 2016 murders of a lesbian couple and their son in Oakland, Calif. An Alameda County jury convicted Dana Rivers of San Jose November 17, The [San Jose] Mercury News reports....
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland P.D. homicide investigator shares challenges and how she's building trust
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officer Nicole Allen took us back to the scene of one of her cases. "Received a call just after 6 a.m. on August 18 of this year, a female down in the street," said Allen, as she walked the street, looking for any clues or tips that might lead to answers in the woman’s death.
San Francisco District Attorney charges couple in connection with ‘brazen’ bank robberies
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced charges against a couple in connection with two bank robberies, according to a press release from her office. Ashley Crowder, 40, and Anthony Fardella, 39, have been charged with two counts each of second degree robbery, and one count of attempted second degree […]
Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
MI Supreme Court pauses case against James & Jennifer Crumbley
The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Suspects in possession of drugs and brass knuckles arrested in Brentwood traffic stop
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Brentwood last week, according to a social media post from the Brentwood Police Department. A Brentwood patrol officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Walnut Boulevard and Central Boulevard. The officer pulled the vehicle over and according […]
Suspect who threatened Marin County deputy with kitchen knife arrested
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a Marin County Sheriff’s deputy with a large kitchen knife has been arrested, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. On Saturday, Nov. 26 a deputy was unloading gear from their patrol vehicle near Kentfield Substation at around 6:30 p.m., according […]
Morgan Hill Times
Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students
Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose. Detectives said Israel...
Courthouse News Service
Indiana AG goes after doctor who performed abortion for 10-year-old rape victim
INDIANAPOLIS (CN) — Indiana's Republican attorney general filed a complaint Wednesday claiming a doctor violated the privacy of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to the Hoosier State to get an abortion. Attorney General Todd Rokita filed the administrative action with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board alleging Dr. Caitlin...
One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
