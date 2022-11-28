ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVU FOX 2

Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Tennessee officers won’t face charges for violent arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee’s state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations, a district attorney said Wednesday. Members of a grand jury in Fayette County reviewed evidence...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
alamedasun.com

Third Arrest Made in Alamedan’s Murder

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Police Department announced last month they made a third arrest in connection with the murder of Alameda resident Donald Stanifer in July 2020. The EBRPD Police Department arrested Ezekiel Akil Espinoza on Nov. 18 on a no-bail felony warrant as an accessory for...
ALAMEDA, CA
sfstandard.com

Pier 39 Breakdancer Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Girlfriend

A break-dancer known for entertaining San Francisco’s Pier 39 tourists was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend in their Diamond Heights home. Jordan Semplar, 41, lived with the woman who allegedly took his life Friday, according to his sister. Sara Buchanan was booked into jail on murder charges...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Palo Alto police accused of excessive force in lawsuit

A woman filed a lawsuit against the Palo Alto Police Department last week claiming that she suffered numerous injuries, including a torn ligament, when a police officer hit her in the knee, slammed her into a car and handcuffed her during an October 2021 encounter. Harlene Grewal claimed in her...
PALO ALTO, CA
Advocate

Trans Activist Convicted in Murders of Lesbian Couple and Their Son

From left: Dana Rivers, Patricia Wright, Benny Toto Diambu-Wright, and Charlotte Reed. A transgender activist has been convicted of the 2016 murders of a lesbian couple and their son in Oakland, Calif. An Alameda County jury convicted Dana Rivers of San Jose November 17, The [San Jose] Mercury News reports....
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
DALY CITY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students

Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose. Detectives said Israel...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Courthouse News Service

Indiana AG goes after doctor who performed abortion for 10-year-old rape victim

INDIANAPOLIS (CN) — Indiana's Republican attorney general filed a complaint Wednesday claiming a doctor violated the privacy of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to the Hoosier State to get an abortion. Attorney General Todd Rokita filed the administrative action with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board alleging Dr. Caitlin...
INDIANA STATE
KRON4 News

One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
OAKLAND, CA

