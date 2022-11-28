ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninth Circuit OKs California recalls

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit tossed constitutional challenges to the California recall election procedure, finding that there is no way that posing two questions — whether an official should be removed from office and who the successor should be if the official is removed — violates the principle of one person, one vote. Nor does it keep voters from casting a ballot for the candidate of their choice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hawaiian activist group challenges environmental assessment of resort property

HONOLULU (CN) — A Native Hawaiian organization is suing Hawaii’s Board of Land and Natural Resources, accusing it of failing to conduct proper environmental assessments for the renewal of permits for the infamous Coco Palms Resort, once known for its Hawaiian-themed weddings and ceremonies, on Kauai. The complaint...
HAWAII STATE
Indiana’s fetal burial mandate: affirmed

CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit upheld Indiana’s fetal burial rule, which requires cremation or burial for fetal tissue after abortions, ruling that the law “need not imply anything” about the personhood of fetuses. After all, the judges reason, pets are buried or cremated all the time.
INDIANA STATE
Hawaii firearms

HONOLULU — A federal court in Hawaii found in favor of a gun owner who had his firearms confiscated by police when he moved to the state because he would not provide medical documentation related to his mental health. Though he had said he has a condition, he did not indicate he was diagnosed with a significant disorder, so the state cannot require him to provide medical information.
HAWAII STATE
Cop who shot Philando Castile gets new chance at teaching license

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CN) — The police officer who made national headlines in 2016 for shooting and killing Black motorist Philando Castile will get a second chance at receiving a substitute teaching license, courtesy of the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Jeronimo Yanez, who shot at Castile seven times and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
California plan to cancel AIDS Healthcare Foundation contract blocked

LOS ANGELES (CN) — A federal judge in Los Angeles on Monday blocked California's health department from canceling a contract with the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation. "The department has acted as a bully, and shown a callous disregard for its patients in order to silence a critic," said the nonprofit's founder and president Michael Weinstein during a press conference held over Zoom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Early voting underway in closely watched Georgia Senate runoff

ATLANTA (CN) — Statewide early voting kicked off Monday for Georgia's contentious Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff contest between Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with voters setting a single-day record for early voting. Over 300,000 Georgians cast their ballots on Monday, according to Gabriel...
GEORGIA STATE
Northern California bracing for much-needed rain, snow

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — It's looking likely December will bring a series of storms to Northern California, raising hopes for a wetter winter than last year. "Could be a solid one too with strong gusty winds and periods of heavy rain," the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area region tweeted on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Death penalty for cop killer

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court affirmed the death penalty for a man who killed a police officer during a traffic stop to avoid arrest. Though he was under the influence of illegal and prescription drugs, he failed to show that this kept him from having the mental state to be convicted for first-degree murder.
CALIFORNIA STATE
South cleaning up after deadly storms

MOBILE, Ala. (CN) — A 39-year-old woman was killed alongside her 8-year-old son in Montgomery early Wednesday morning as strong thunderstorms moved across the Deep South, spawning tornadoes that damaged property and caused injuries in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The two deaths were recorded in north Montgomery just after...
ALABAMA STATE
Deep South braces for severe weather

(CN) — The National Weather Service is monitoring a severe storm system moving across the Southeast that has the potential to produce long-track tornadoes, damaging winds, hail the size of tennis balls, heavy rain and localized flooding. Some school districts are closing early Tuesday as more than 1.2 million...
LOUISIANA STATE

