Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
endpts.com
Sana, Codexis lay off staff, reshuffle pipeline in bid to focus cell therapy, enzyme engineering work
As its market cap shrinks to a fraction of its heyday, flashy cell therapy startup Sana Biotechnology is laying off 15% of its staffers in a move to rejig the pipeline and restructure the company. Sana is among a growing group of biotechs that, feeling the weight of a broader...
endpts.com
Merck sues Johns Hopkins for licensing Keytruda patents in secret and in conflict with research collaboration
Merck filed a lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University in Maryland federal court on Tuesday, arguing that the storied university obtained illegal patents as part of its research collaboration with the company and related to its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Merck alleges that the Baltimore-based university obtained and licensed Keytruda-related...
endpts.com
Updated: AstraZeneca jumps deeper into cell therapy 2.0 space with $320M biotech M&A
Right from the start, the execs at Neogene had some lofty goals in mind when they decided to try their hand at a cell therapy that could tackle solid tumors. Its founders have helped hone a new approach that would pack in multiple neoantigen targets to create a personalized TCR treatment that would not just make the leap from blood to solid tumors, but do it with durability. And they managed to make their way rapidly to the clinic, unveiling their first Phase I program for advanced tumors just last May.
endpts.com
Bristol Myers scraps gene therapy deal with uniQure for cardiovascular diseases
Bristol Myers Squibb is hitting the exit on a collaboration with a gene therapy biotech. The Big Pharma company will no longer partner with uniQure on finding new treatments for cardiovascular diseases, the biotech reported to the SEC last week, following a rocky relationship that saw the pair break off an earlier agreement — before coming back to the table. The deal will officially terminate on Feb. 21, 2023.
endpts.com
Vaccine documents, young leaders and market turmoil: Endpoints' 10 biggest stories of 2022
It’s been a volatile year in the world of biopharma. Market declines reset M&A valuations, and may be beginning to tempt bigger buyers back into dealmaking. Russia’s war in Ukraine disrupted drug sales and clinical trials. A new generation of young biotech leaders emerged in the Endpoints 20(+1) Under 40. And as capital runs dry in a tough environment for raising new funds, companies big and small are taking a look at their headcounts and operations for ways to make it through lean times.
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
The return-to-office war may finally be reaching a compromise, but companies will be the biggest losers
Employers and employees are inching closer to a hybrid work schedule that they're both happy with.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
endpts.com
Jim Wilson biotech iECURE gets fresh $65M to push pediatric liver disease gene therapy into the clinic
Jim Wilson-founded biotech iECURE has wrapped a $65M Series A extension round to get its lead candidate — a gene replacement therapy for a rare inherited liver disease known as ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, or OTC — into the clinic. This round was co-led by Novo Holdings and LYFE...
Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks,” Goldman Sachs wrote on Sunday.
endpts.com
Lilly joins in expanded Series A round for BeiGene-partnered mRNA biotech
With the buzz around the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines wearing off, biotechs attempting to create the next generation of messenger RNA therapeutics are in full swing, and MIT-founded Strand Therapeutics has picked up $45 million more to do so. The Boston-based drug developer added that amount to its original $52 million...
endpts.com
Nearly a year after his SPAC combines with EQRx, Eli Casdin resigns from board
About 11 months after his investment firm’s blank check company helped boost EQRx’s cash coffers by about $1.3 billion, Eli Casdin is out from the biotech’s board. The day before Thanksgiving, he told EQRx’s board that he would resign at the end of that day, according to an SEC filing. The decision “was not due to any disagreement with EQRx” relating to the company’s “operations, policies or practices,” as the biotech outlined in the paperwork with the agency.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
endpts.com
BioNTech bets on difficult STING field via small molecule pact with a Polish biotech
BioNTech is beefing up its relatively thin small molecule pipeline by adding weight to a clinically difficult corner of oncology R&D: STING agonists. To do so, BioNTech is teaming up with a 15-year-old Polish biotech and doling out €40 million, about $41.5 million, to start. The deal is broken...
endpts.com
Mirum discontinues PhIIb 'Ohana' study in pregnancy setting
One of Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ three attempts to turn around an axed Shire NASH drug has ended. The biotech put out word it will cull a Phase IIb study of the drug volixibat in a liver disorder known as intrahepatic cholestasis, which impedes the proper flow of bile acids, causing itching during pregnancy and potential impacts on newborns.
TechSpot
Disengaging from China manufacturing is hard, but it's happening slowly
A hot potato: Like a train leaving the station, it now seems inevitable that US companies are moving to reduce, or entirely eliminate, their reliance on China. It took a long time to get started, companies had been complaining about changing conditions in China for a decade. The 2018 trade war was the spark that really got them moving, and their progress has only been gaining momentum since then. This process will take years, maybe decades, but at this point is probably unstoppable.
foodsafetynews.com
Web-based business in Iceland asks USDA to square its policy with FDA
Petitioning USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service for change are not for the faint of heart. While petitions are few, it’s usually a long wait even when the reply is going to be negative. Nevertheless, a fifth petition has been submitted for 2022. And this one is from...
foodsafetynews.com
The FDA should not wait to initiate significant and lasting change
— OPINION — When baby formula disappeared from shelves following a recall earlier this year, it raised the question of how something this big, affecting millions across the U.S., occurred under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s watch. Consumers rely on the FDA to ensure that safe, quality products are available every day in the marketplace. But the FDA’s reviews and policymaking processes have clearly fallen behind.
Comments / 0