WRAL
The myth of plastic recycling
Of the more than 50 million tons of discarded plastic in America in 2021, only about 5% of it is recycled. That works out to about 300 pounds of plastic per person ending up in landfills and waterways. With some items taking more than half of a millennium to break...
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
UN treaty must tackle production of problematic plastics, Japan says
Nov 30 (Reuters) - A proposed United Nations plastic waste treaty must consider putting restrictions on the most problematic plastics, Japan's lead negotiator told Reuters, marking the first time the country has suggested it would support curbs on plastic production.
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters.
France 24
Lights go out on Hungary stadiums, theatres as energy crisis bites
Székesfehérvár (Hungary) (AFP) – Rocketing energy bills are forcing Hungary to shutter libraries, theatres, swimming pools and even its new football stadiums for winter. The state-of-the-art grounds -- symbols of right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 12 years in power -- are among a long list of buildings no longer able to cope with rising energy prices in the central European country.
Canada says war, climate concerns show need for supply chain shift
OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that authoritarian regimes are not reliable trade partners and future supply chains should run through countries like Canada that are concerned about carbon emissions and human rights, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
POLITICO
The ExxonMobil exec pushing plastic recycling
ExxonMobil is going all in on plastics. Dave Andrew, the company’s vice president of new market development, sees chemical recycling — the practice of breaking down plastic for reuse — as key to solving the pollution crisis. The oil giant is expanding its chemical recycling capacity and...
BBC
Canada: Ambassador tells EU that deforestation rules 'burdensome'
Canada's ambassador to the European Union has voiced concern with proposed EU rules to curb deforestation. A November letter from Ailish Campbell said the rules add "burdensome" requirements and will hurt trade between Canada and the EU. The EU regulation aims to limit the trade of products linked to deforestation...
Washington Examiner
ESG in Africa is colonialism 2.0
Many today believe the era of colonialism in Africa is over. They’re wrong. The era of colonialism in Africa has merely entered a new and insidious phase. Some call it “neo-colonialism.” I call it colonialism 2.0. In colonialism 1.0, Western and other nations conquered large parts of Africa, and in colonialism 2.0, they use their money to impose their unrealistic ideologies on an unwilling but still desperate continent.
COP27 failed. So why continue with these UN climate summits?
Climate change is an existential threat to human civilization and planetary ecosystems. Yet despite 27 UN Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings that have taken place so far, the international community has been unable to ward off imminent disaster. A number of expert commentators have already declared COP27 — the recent UN climate summit in Egypt — to be a failure. The talks stalled on key issues and failed to secure commitments to stop greenhouse gas emissions from rising beyond thresholds that will lead to dangerous global warming. Other critical voices are concerned that the whole process is becoming too...
In new role as G-20 chair, India set to focus on climate
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India officially takes up its role as chair of the Group of 20 leading economies for the coming year Thursday and it’s putting climate at the top of the group’s priorities. Programs to encourage sustainable living and money for countries to transition to...
To fight the climate crisis, we need to stop expanding offshore drilling for oil and gas
Environmental disaster struck the shores of Peru on Jan. 15, 2022, when Spanish energy company Repsol spilled 12,000 barrels of crude oil into the Bay of Lima after its tanker ruptured. The spill endangered 180,000 birds and destroyed the livelihoods of 5,000 families. Although this disaster was the largest-ever oil spill in Peru, it is only the most recent of the dozens of large spills that occurred worldwide. In fact, 39 million litres of oil from offshore drilling — enough to fill 16 Olympic-sized swimming pools — pollute our seas every year. Time and time again, offshore oil and gas activities have...
Is China ready to lead on protecting nature? At the upcoming UN biodiversity conference, it will preside and set the tone
As the world parses what was achieved at the U.N. climate change conference in Egypt, negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species. Starting on Dec. 7, 2022, 196 nations that have ratified the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will hold their 15th Conference of the Parties, or COP15. The convention, which was adopted at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, is designed to promote sustainable development by protecting biodiversity – the variety of life on Earth, from genes up to entire ecosystems. Today, experts widely agree that biodiversity is...
straightarrownews.com
Netherlands closing up to 3,000 farms to reduce nitrogen emissions
Lawmakers in the Netherlands want to reduce nitrogen pollution in their country. To help meet its goal, the government is willing to close down operations on as many as 3,000 farms. The Netherlands has to reduce nitrogen emissions in order to comply with European regulations. Agriculture accounts for almost half...
France 24
French weather service declares 2022 hottest year on record
France this year experienced the hottest year since records began, the country's national weather service said Wednesday, as global warming stokes temperatures globally. A cascade of extreme weather exacerbated by climate change devastated communities across the globe this year, including sweltering heat and drought across Europe that wilted crops, drove forest fires and saw major rivers shrink to a trickle.
Shein is ‘Flooding’ Europe With Toxic Products, Greenpeace Warns
A purple-and-blue girl’s tutu. A black suedette jacket with silver accents. A pair of knee-high stiletto boots in fire-engine red. These are just a few of Shein’s vast inventory that contain hazardous chemicals at levels breaching European Union regulatory limits, environmental activists claim. As much as 15 percent of the e-tail phenom’s inexpensive offerings could be tainted this way, according to a report published last week by Greenpeace Germany, which commissioned tests on 47 products that it purchased from Shein websites in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, as well as a pop-up store in the Bavarian capital of Munich. Seven of...
BBC
Climate change: Wasted methane gas 'a scandal'
The UK government is allowing the fossil fuel industry to waste large amounts of gas, according to a leading environmental think-tank. Green Alliance says oil and gas companies are wasting enough methane to power more than 700,000 UK homes. It says high energy prices mean more of the gas should...
France 24
French baguette voted onto UN World Cultural Heritage list
The baguette – a mix of wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and a pinch of savoir-faire, and as much a symbol of France as the Eiffel Tower – has gained UNESCO recognition as the UN body on Wednesday voted to include the "artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread" on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
food-safety.com
FAO Launches Project to Strengthen Food Safety in African Countries
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently launched a project to strengthen food safety in 12 countries across Eastern and Southern Africa, beginning with a workshop in Comoros. Titled “Strengthening of Capacities and Governance in Food and Phytosanitary Control,” the two-year project is funded by the...
