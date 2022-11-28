ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

103GBF

Kentucky’s Notoriously Haunted Waverly Hills Hosting a Free Admission Day on December 10th

Waverly Hills is giving back with a really unique fundraiser that gets you into Waverly for free with a toy donation. Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky is known for being extremely haunted. It has been said that a lot of paranormal activity takes place at the old sanatorium. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Winter Woods Spectacular Discount

Enjoy Winter Woods Spectacular with a magical walk through experience at Iroquois Park!. The lighting, artistry, and sounds will delight your senses and transport you to a winter wonderland that the whole family will enjoy. If you are looking for a Winter Woods Spectacular discount code, unfortunately we don’t have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Iroquois Park shelter burned over Thanksgiving weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the shelters at Iroquois Park has been burned according to officials. In a Facebook post, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the shelter was burned over Thanksgiving weekend. The shelter had just gotten new level floor surfacing and a mown path. “One of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Dine with Santa around Louisville

Christmas is coming and one of the best traditions is a breakfast with Santa. There are many options from paid to free so be sure to check them out. We have loved some of the “fancier” events to all get dressed up. But, there are many quaint community events that are totally charming.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Gordon Ramsay of 'Hell's Kitchen' set to open southern Indiana restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gordon Ramsay is cooking up something new at Caesars Southern Indiana with a fine dining restaurant at the casino. Ramsay, one of the world's most famous MICHELIN-star chefs and the star of "Hell's Kitchen," has 15 restaurants across the U.S., with another 46 internationally. And now, Caesars Southern Indiana has been added to that list.
ELIZABETH, IN
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky

Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire

Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Local businesses work for share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
