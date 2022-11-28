Waverly Hills is giving back with a really unique fundraiser that gets you into Waverly for free with a toy donation. Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky is known for being extremely haunted. It has been said that a lot of paranormal activity takes place at the old sanatorium. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO