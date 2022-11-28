Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
wdrb.com
Popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County planning to reopen Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday. Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening. "We're dedicated to the community....
Kentucky’s Notoriously Haunted Waverly Hills Hosting a Free Admission Day on December 10th
Waverly Hills is giving back with a really unique fundraiser that gets you into Waverly for free with a toy donation. Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky is known for being extremely haunted. It has been said that a lot of paranormal activity takes place at the old sanatorium. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
Winter Woods Spectacular Discount
Enjoy Winter Woods Spectacular with a magical walk through experience at Iroquois Park!. The lighting, artistry, and sounds will delight your senses and transport you to a winter wonderland that the whole family will enjoy. If you are looking for a Winter Woods Spectacular discount code, unfortunately we don’t have...
Iroquois Park shelter burned over Thanksgiving weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the shelters at Iroquois Park has been burned according to officials. In a Facebook post, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the shelter was burned over Thanksgiving weekend. The shelter had just gotten new level floor surfacing and a mown path. “One of the...
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
wdrb.com
Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
WLKY.com
Louisville Tenant Union gathers alongside Portland residents demanding better living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Louisville Tenant's Union gathered alongside residents of Portland's Rowan Place Apartments to demand better living conditions and new lease terms. The group rallied outside of Beacon Properties' management office in what they called a last resort. "Their apartments are making them sick," members...
WLKY.com
Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
Dine with Santa around Louisville
Christmas is coming and one of the best traditions is a breakfast with Santa. There are many options from paid to free so be sure to check them out. We have loved some of the “fancier” events to all get dressed up. But, there are many quaint community events that are totally charming.
Jack Harlow's mom helps Kosair Charities volunteers become 'wrap stars'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow, Grammy-nominated rapper and Louisville-native, isn't the only talented one in his family. His mom, Maggie Harlow, shows off her own wrapping skills and helps others get ready for the holidays along the way. Maggie Harlow taught Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap ahead of...
wdrb.com
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
wdrb.com
Gordon Ramsay of 'Hell's Kitchen' set to open southern Indiana restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gordon Ramsay is cooking up something new at Caesars Southern Indiana with a fine dining restaurant at the casino. Ramsay, one of the world's most famous MICHELIN-star chefs and the star of "Hell's Kitchen," has 15 restaurants across the U.S., with another 46 internationally. And now, Caesars Southern Indiana has been added to that list.
'I don't know where I'm going to go': Yorktown Apartments residents ordered to move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yorktown Apartments residents gathered at the Metro Development Center on Wednesday to voice their concerns - and fight to keep their homes. When Patrick McCarthy moved to Yorktown Apartments last year, he hoped it would be his long-term home. "I don't know where I'm going to...
WLKY.com
Warehouse in Park Hill that caught fire ordered to be demolished months ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse that caught fire in Park Hall last week was ordered by the city to be demolished earlier this year. It failed a code inspection in March, so the city of Louisville ordered it to be demolished. There was a warning placed on the building...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
Wave 3
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Local businesses work for share...
