Biz Buzz: New downtown storefront offering trendy, everyday clothing for women
IDAHO FALLS – For years, Naylene Huneryager has done freelance graphic design work for big nationwide brands. Now she’ll be providing a unique brand of her own as the owner of a new clothing store in downtown Idaho Falls. The 27-year-old Tennessee native is celebrating the grand opening...
City of Idaho Falls pauses plowing pending upcoming snowstorm
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
Southeast Idaho woman turns creative hobby into a successful side hustle
When you enter Kristyn’s Craft Room, it’s hard not to have your mood lightened at least a little bit. It’s full of bright colors, happy vibes and the feeling of being in a field of wildflowers on a warm spring day. Kristyn Lloyd, who lives in Grace with her husband and their toddler, started her small business in 2017. Back then, it was called Sunflowers and Stitches and she primarily specialized in custom watercolor paintings. ...
Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date
With the recent onslaught of snow, Pebble Creek Ski Area announced its earliest opening date on record. The post Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date appeared first on Local News 8.
FAR OUT: Fudge shop opens its doors in downtown Pocatello
Far Out Fudge on North Main Street in Pocatello offers sweet treats with the perfect balance of richness and flavor in every square. Send your taste buds on a vacation with flavors like coconut cream pie, caramel peanut, chocolate raspberry, orange cream and many more fun creations. The atmosphere inside Jeremy Breen’s fudge shop lives up to its name with tie-dye tapestries hung on the walls, lava lamps and an overall groovy aesthetic that provides a fun sweet-treat stop for the family. Although running a...
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public
Mountain America Center celebrates their grand opening with free admission, self-guided tours and more. The post Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public appeared first on Local News 8.
Boil advisory ‘irritating’ for some restaurant owners
The city of Blackfoot was recently under a boil advisory for about a week until the Department of Environmental Quality announced that the advisory could be lifted. Business owners say it affected the operations of their establishments in the city, some of which shut down operations for a time. One...
December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns
Good news for animal lovers. The post December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns appeared first on Local News 8.
Highest-paying business jobs in Pocatello
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Pocatello, ID using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Historic cold and wet start to the winter season
November has been much colder than normal and lots of snow showers have dumped tons of snowpack on our region. The post Historic cold and wet start to the winter season appeared first on Local News 8.
Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905. It’s...
Portion of U.S. Highway 20 closed due to extreme weather conditions
ASHTON — U.S. Highway 20 closed in both directions Thursday night between Ashton and the Montana State Line. The area is experiencing severe drifting snow and low visibility. Idaho Highway 87 is also closed from the US-20 junction to the Montana State Line due to winter weather conditions. Drivers...
Neighbor hears smoke detector, calls 9-1-1
A townhome complex fire Tuesday was extinguished quickly due to an individual reporting a fire alarm heard in the neighborhood. The post Neighbor hears smoke detector, calls 9-1-1 appeared first on Local News 8.
Rexburg homeowners concerned about proposed zoning change for housing project
REXBURG – Dozens of homeowners are concerned about a proposed housing project on a 15-acre piece of property in Rexburg. Eldwin, LLC, which is listed as the property owner on public documents, is tentatively planning to build 180 single-family townhomes in what is currently an empty field on the corner of 5th East and 7th South near the Latter-day Saint temple. The plan includes a pickle ball and tennis court for residents.
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in...
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
16th annual Aid For Friends Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday
POCATELLO — The Aid For Friends 16th annual Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday in Caldwell Park. The encampment’s goal is to inform the public about homelessness in this area as Aid For Friends celebrates its 38th year of service to Southeastern Idaho. Volunteers will sleep in cardboard boxes in possible frigid temperatures at Caldwell Park, eat a “soup kitchen” dinner and keep warm around a burn barrel to remind us all of the plight of the homeless as well as raise funds for AFF services.
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
