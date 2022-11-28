Read full article on original website
1 injured when motorized scooter, truck collide in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A man was injured late Tuesday afternoon after a truck and motorized scooter collided in Kirksville. It happened just after 5:15 p.m. at the corner of Osteopathy Street and Normal Avenue, three blocks south of Northeast Regional Medical Center. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a...
Police: Hannibal caregiver arrested for physically injuring child
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he physically injured a child in his care. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Marion County Children’s Division notified the Hannibal Police Department that a one-year-old child had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a hospital to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
Police: 1 man tased before 3 men arrested for stealing from Pittsfield Farm and Home
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Three local men have been arrested, including one man who was tased before being taken into custody, after police say they acted together to steal from the Pittsfield Farm and Home the day after Thanksgiving. Pittsfield Police Department officers were called to the Farm and...
Arraignment set for 5 accused of Hannibal man's murder
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Five people from Hannibal will formally be arraigned for the murder of Duston "Dusty" Wilson, 49, on Friday, December 2 at 11 a.m. in the Marion County Circuit Court. Tiara Bonner, 26, Jason Anderson, 24, Kaelin Rickey, 26, Jordan A Payne, 27, and Thomas D.C....
Quincy man sentenced for aggravated domestic battery
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A man from Quincy was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated domestic battery committed on March 19, 2022, in Barry, Illinois. John E. Resor was also sentenced to concurrent 10 year sentences on two counts...
Two men wanted for Zales theft in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department has identified two men suspected of stealing more than $40,000 in jewelry from Zales Jewelers earlier this month at the Quincy Town Center. Police say Rashawn L. Shaw, 34, and Robert A. Floyd, 31, both of the St. Louis area, also...
Novinger suspect accused of firing shots at man during argument
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri suspect is accused of firing shots at a man during an argument. Investigators say it happened on November 21, 2022, at a home in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says in court documents that Shawn Blum, 39, of Novinger, went...
Children's clothing sets recalled for lead paint violation
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A brand of Children's clothing sets being sold online and in stores nationwide such as TJ Maxx, Amazon, Ross, Burlington, and elsewhere are being recalled because they contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets...
Volunteers needed to pack Christmas baskets
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to help pack Christmas food baskets on Monday, December 19, at 10 a.m. Volunteers may register by calling Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626. Last year, The Salvation Army provided 1,600 Christmas food baskets for families in the Quincy...
Thousands of sippy cups, bottles recalled over lead poisoning risks
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A baby product company has recalled around 10,500 sippy cups and bottles over lead poisoning risks. Green Sprouts, a North Carolina-based company focused on “natural parenting,” has recalled three products: a stainless steel sippy cup, a stainless steal sippy cup with a straw, and a stainless steel straw bottle.
KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: PAYTON MILLER, Highland High School
KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Awards: Three Time CCC Softball All-Conference honoree including First Team Pitcher in 2022. College: Quincy University (Golf) Intended Major: Elementary Education. ==============. On Wednesdays at KHQA, we scrap the traditional format and devote our entire three minute six o'clock newscast...
Sprint to Excellence: Awards abound for Players in QU Hawks Start-Up Football Program
QUINCY, Ill. – The first year of the Midwest Sprint Football League has officially wrapped up as the league office announced its postseason awards, which were voted on by the coaches. The Hawks had 11 recognized for their performances in the 2022 season. Sophomore linebacker Ray Lingard leads the...
