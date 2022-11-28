ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
Police called to fatal shooting in North Baton Rouge; female victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reportedly fatal shooting off Evangeline Street and Scenic Highway Thursday (December 1) afternoon. According to BRPD, it was around 3 p.m. when the incident was reported within the 2400...
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt

More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard

United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
Tina Howell

My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.

"My Southern Family Christmas" premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Thanksgiving, receiving good reviews. The movie has several ties to Louisiana and not just its setting. My Southern Family Christmas was filmed in September by Evergreen Films at The Cajun Village, which is located in Sorrento in Ascension Parish as well as Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge. Daniel Lewis, who is a native of Sorrento served as the movie's producer.
