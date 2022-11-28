Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.
Day trip: Denham Springs
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving Dinner
theadvocate.com
Will Smith company responsible for injury on Louisiana movie set? 'Emancipation' extra sues.
An East Feliciana Parish man who was an extra in Oscar-winning actor Will Smith’s upcoming film, "Emancipation," was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera that came crashing from the rafters of the set, according to a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge. James Walker Jr., is going after...
Injuries Sustained In Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident.
wbrz.com
Family of unidentified man transported to Baton Rouge hospital comes forward
BATON ROUGE - The family of an unidentified man brought to a local hospital Thursday came forward to bring him home. The man was brought to a Baton Rouge hospital by first responders Thursday evening, and police were called to help identify him. Officers exhausted efforts before asking the public for help.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
Phys.org
Focus on ancient campus mounds provides insight into Middle Archaic lifestyles
The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. Recent papers have offered alternate interpretations of their...
wwno.org
New Orleans to Baton Rouge passenger train moves forward: State seeks federal funds to fix tracks
Plans to unveil a long-awaited passenger rail line connecting New Orleans and Baton Rouge are moving forward. But first, the state of Louisiana is seeking federal funding to fix up the tracks between its two largest cities. State transportation officials are currently wrapping up engineering and financing studies of the...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
Former Louisiana police chief, city council member sentenced in vote buying scheme
A former Louisiana police chief, a city council member, and a co-conspirator have all been sentenced for their involvement in a vote buying scheme.
3 Men Were Killing The Women Of Baton Rouge At The Same Time — Who Were They?
Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis, and Jeffery Lee Guillory all had one eerie trait in common. Between 1994 and 2004, more than 36 women were brutally murdered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The alarming statistic earned the city a deadly reputation. “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge,” premiering Saturday, December 10...
brproud.com
Police called to fatal shooting in North Baton Rouge; female victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reportedly fatal shooting off Evangeline Street and Scenic Highway Thursday (December 1) afternoon. According to BRPD, it was around 3 p.m. when the incident was reported within the 2400...
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a woman named Tiffany Duke. The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert. This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society […]
theadvocate.com
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt
More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
brproud.com
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
wbrz.com
Decision to arrest mom over recording devices at school was 'heavy-handed,' legal expert says
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Less than 24 hours after a mother in Livingston Parish was arrested, accused of placing recording devices on her special needs' daughter's wheelchair, a legal expert said the effort by the school system and the sheriff's office to arrest her was "heavy-handed." Amanda Carter's husband Jesse said...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish resident reunites with Ochsner medical team that saved her life
Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of...
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana-based bank is opening a new branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard
United Community Bank is turning a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard into its second Baton Rouge location. In April, the Raceland-based bank bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million. The branch is set to open in the first quarter. Capital One closed the 5,560-square-foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint.
theadvocate.com
A tire recycler says they'll fight blight in Baton Rouge. Competitors are pushing back.
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.
"My Southern Family Christmas" premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Thanksgiving, receiving good reviews. The movie has several ties to Louisiana and not just its setting. My Southern Family Christmas was filmed in September by Evergreen Films at The Cajun Village, which is located in Sorrento in Ascension Parish as well as Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge. Daniel Lewis, who is a native of Sorrento served as the movie's producer.
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and two others are sought after in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5. According to LPSO, three individuals entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.
