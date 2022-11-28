ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneysavingmom.com

Gourmia 12 Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker only $15!

Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
C. Heslop

Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations

Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
intheknow.com

McDonald’s customer does double take after ordering a fountain soda

When it comes to fast food, you usually get what you pay for. TikToker Jonathan Garcia both teased and praised the problem-solving skills of one McDonald’s worker. Garcia ordered a Coke off the menu. Like anyone regular customer, he expected the fast food joint’s signature fountain drink. Instead, he got something similar but not exactly the same.
shefinds

Costco’s Return Policy Has One Big Catch, A Former Member Reveals

From unique deals to the art of buying products you need in bulk, there are countless reasons why many of us love shopping at Costco. Members are able to try tasty free samples and benefit from sales on numerous items from food to to electronics to toys to jewelry. While Costco shoppers can keep their memberships for years, there is one habit that can lead the chain to quickly revoke one’s membership, as Insider reports.
CBS Detroit

How to get a free, reusable red cup from Starbucks

(CBS DETROIT) - Starbucks is putting everyone on the nice list this year. On Thursday, the coffee chain is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free, reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage in honor of Red Cup Day. This year's cup design features white starbursts and snowflakes stamped on the iconic red cup. It also comes with a special message to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups. Starbucks says the cups are available while supplies last. Customers can get their free cup by ordering from their nearby Starbucks via delivery or using the Starbucks...
New York Post

Starbucks employee slams awkward new tipping system

To tip or not to tip — that is still the question. Tipping etiquette at fast food restaurants has been a long debated topic, and Starbucks’ newest move is being slammed by employees and customers alike. In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks employee reenacts the humiliating moment when customers are asked to pay using their credit cards — because the automated system is programmed to ask for a tip. “Social anxiety,” barista Tates Rylee captioned the video, viewed over 6 million times on the platform. The clip shows a Starbucks drive-through worker as they scurry away and hide their face just after...
Delish

Starbucks' Holiday Cups Are More Luxe Than Ever This Year

Every year, Starbucks fans patiently count down the days until the release of the coffee chain's holiday drinks. But just as exciting as Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Lattes and Peppermint Mochas is Starbucks' lineup of holiday cups. The most recent collection of cups provides something for just about everyone. There's bling, jewels, and even lace!
Business Insider

Sam's Club just lowered the price on its hot dog and soda combo and undercut Costco

Sam's Club is lowering the price of its hot dog and soda combination from $1.50 to $1.38, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors in a third-quarter earnings call. Sam's Club's hot dog is famously in competition with Costco's version of the deal, still priced at $1.50. Neither grocery chain raised the price despite historic inflation over the past year, and Costco CEO Craig Jelinek repeatedly confirmed that there were no plans to raise the price.
dayton247now.com

McDonald's giving away free food for life with McGold Card

(WKEF) - Starting on December 5, customers of the global burger-chain can enter to win the 'McGold' card that comes with free McDonald's food for life. The card comes alongside McDonald's 'SZN of Sharing' celebration, which offers daily deals and limited-release merchandise. Every purchase made using the McDonald's App gives...
AdWeek

The Big Scoop on Unilever’s DTC Ice Cream Plans

The days of chasing the ice cream truck around the block may be long gone, but Magnum maker Unilever is continuing its play for consumers’ digital loyalty with an ambitious mission to grow its ice cream delivery service. The Anglo-Dutch group has bought 29 direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies since 2015,...
dcnewsnow.com

Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...

