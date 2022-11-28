ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Is Jayden Daniels Good Enough To Beat The Georgia Bulldogs?

ATHENS - If you want ANY chance of beating Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs right now, you better have an elite quarterback running the show. The Bulldogs have the nation’s top defense for the second consecutive season, and they’ve made things damn near impossible for opposing quarterbacks all season long.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Things To Do, Eat, and See on a Weekend Trip To Athens, Georgia

Athens is brimming with Bulldog pride. Home to University of Georgia’s Dawgs, the city is a mix of cool college kid energy and nostalgia. As you walk around the city, you will see that there a few sides to this historic town. From quirky signs extolling “sweatah weathah,” to a lively dive bar scene, to art, to plenty of live music (and music walking tours), the pulse in Athens is lively.
ATHENS, GA
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.3M Refinancing for Brookside Commerce in Georgia

COMMERCE, Ga. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.3 million loan for the refinancing of Brookside Commerce, an assisted living facility in Commerce, approximately 70 miles northwest of Atlanta. The 62-bed community includes 12 independent living units. It is 3.5 miles from Northridge Medical Center,...
COMMERCE, GA
luxury-houses.net

Come “Live The Dream” at This $3.295M Lakefront Home in the Heart of Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, GA

The Home in Greensboro has it all including incredible main lake views from many of the bedrooms and living areas, now available for sale. This home located at 1591 Bennett Springs Dr, Greensboro, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 7,787 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Boatright – Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee – (Phone: 706-817-1273) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

Herschel Walker makes third visit to Forsyth County with one week to go before Runoff Election

Herschel Walker made a third stop in Forsyth County on November 28 at the Reid BarnPhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) Policing, abortion, evictions and faith were all mentioned during the third visit to Forsyth County by U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R). His “Evict Warnock Bus Tour” made a campaign stop on Monday, November 28 at the Reid Barn.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

