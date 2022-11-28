Read full article on original website
SD Food News: November 28 - Oct 2
IZAKAYA Maíze officially opened in La Mesa earlier this month with Chef Nathan Horton (formerly of San Diego hot spots like Animae and Swagyu), breaking out on his own to create a modern Japanese izakaya (meaning a "stay-drink-place"). Chef Horton will combine Japanese and Mexican flavors, pulling inspiration from his family’s Mexican heritage and his love for Japanese cuisine. “[I’m] just cooking from my heart. Cooking some stuff that I would like to eat personally and sharing it with my friends and family and, of course, everyone who comes to visit the restaurant,” said Nathan Horton, chef and partner of IZAKAYA Maíze. Horton describes his new space as intimate, with about 35 seats, that will focus on each guest’s experience. Diners can enjoy small, seasonal plates, based on what’s available from local farms, and wagyu imported directly from Japan. Chef Horton hopes the new restaurant can provide guests with an “experience like they haven't had anywhere else.”
Listen Closely: SD's Fast-Evolving HiFi Clubs
The wooden counter sits low and runs across the middle of the venue, almost like a sushi bar. Under the natural light pouring in from the ceiling window stands the day’s selector, working the turntables where records spin and get flipped. Sounds radiate through vintage 1980 Klipsch Heresy speakers seconds later at a level perfect for quiet conversations about the music that fills the air.
San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022
ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition. Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
Feast County
Often the first city that comes to mind when we think East County, El Cajon has developed into one of our region’s more complex communities. On the one hand, “The Big Box” is characterized by classic cars cruising its Main Street every Wednesday night, and by its pride in hometown sports heroes, including auto racing icon Jimmie Johnson, and Padres ace Joe Musgrove.
The Warm, Dry Elephant in the Room
I’m old enough to remember people throwing trash out car windows on the 163. My young imagination was pretty wild, but I recall fast food wrappers flying from Datsuns and Camaros in the 1980s, like trans fat-laden cherry blossoms fluttering in the interstate trade winds. It was a tiny fireworks show every time a live cigarette butt was flung into the wild at 55mph, clementine embers bouncing down the highway as if the driver thought wildfires only happened elsewhere and Pall Malls were seeds.
A Superhero for Patients
Toluwalase Ajayi, MD, a palliative care physician at Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, recently became the first Black woman and the youngest president of the San Diego County Medical Society. The Nigerian-born mom of two hopes to use the honor of leading the San Diego County Medical Society to highlight disparities in the health system that she and countless others have experienced. When Dr. Ajayi is not leading the local health care industry, she is spending time with her husband, a physician with another local health care system, and her children, ages 4 and 15 months. Read more of Dr. Ajayi’s story and how she hopes to inspire others here.
Review: The Plot Restaurant
The Plot is a restaurant, sure. But sitting here staring at the on-site garden, reading menu items like “lentil caviar” and “kale stem marrow,” and listening to servers describe dishes with the words “pulp” and “spent” and “regenerative”—it feels more like a working model for the future of food.
