IZAKAYA Maíze officially opened in La Mesa earlier this month with Chef Nathan Horton (formerly of San Diego hot spots like Animae and Swagyu), breaking out on his own to create a modern Japanese izakaya (meaning a "stay-drink-place"). Chef Horton will combine Japanese and Mexican flavors, pulling inspiration from his family’s Mexican heritage and his love for Japanese cuisine. “[I’m] just cooking from my heart. Cooking some stuff that I would like to eat personally and sharing it with my friends and family and, of course, everyone who comes to visit the restaurant,” said Nathan Horton, chef and partner of IZAKAYA Maíze. Horton describes his new space as intimate, with about 35 seats, that will focus on each guest’s experience. Diners can enjoy small, seasonal plates, based on what’s available from local farms, and wagyu imported directly from Japan. Chef Horton hopes the new restaurant can provide guests with an “experience like they haven't had anywhere else.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO