ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

One dead after crash on Wallula Road

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

One person killed in multiple vehicle collision

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office reports one person was killed Friday at about 8 a.m. following a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road in Walla Walla. Marco Antonio Estrada Garcia, 30, of Walla Walla was traveling at an...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

New details released in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. – One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Kennewick Friday morning. According to a press release from the fire department, Kennewick firefighters were called to 206 South Quincy Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of a house on fire. Benton County Fire District #1 and the Kennewick Police Department also...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR

OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
LA GRANDE, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Woman Drags Boyfriend From Burning Home in Kennewick

One person escaped unharmed, another was flown to Harborview in Seattle for more treatment. Kennewick Fire Crews battle housefire early Friday morning. According to Chief Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, around 12:40 AM Friday morning, December 2nd, fire crews responded to a home at 206 S. Quincy and found the structure had visible fire coming from it.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick Fire Department prepares to implement hands-free CPR device

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On a drizzly afternoon, Kennewick Firefighter EMT’s are ready for whatever the day brings them. But in their mean time, they’re practicing. “We’re training every opportunity that we have to be the best we can be,” KFD Medical Officer Scott McLellan said. On Wednesday, crews practiced with a new, hands-free CPR machine. “Very innovative, helpful device,” McLellan...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested in fatal hit and run

PASCO – A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a 73-year-old woman last week, according to the Pasco Police Department. Detectives followed up on information received which identified Julius Pulliam, 36, as the suspect driver of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run collision a week prior to his arrest. Pulliam was located and taken into custody on the 500 block of South 22nd Avenue in Pasco. According to police, the place of his arrest was to be in the same area where the suspect vehicle was located the day after the collision.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspects Nabbed After Rural Adams County Theft Spree

Two of three rural burglary suspects are in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville following a burglary spree in rural Adams County. Shortly after 4 PM Thursday, December 1st. Deputies were alerted to the 1200 block of N. Hoefel Road for a report of burglaries in progress. The location is about 12 miles west of Ritzville, and just south of Interstate 90. It's a very rural area, but is populated by a number of farms with buildings, shops, warehouses and a few homes.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Woman arrested for theft and forgery

PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy