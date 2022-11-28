Next weeks show is taking shape. Tonight on SmackDown, the lineup for next weeks show was revealed. First, it was announced that The Usos will defend the Tag Team Titles on RAW against Matt Riddle and Elias. The winner of that championship match on RAW will then go to next weeks SmackDown and defend the Tag Titles against Sheamus and Drew Mclntyre. Plus, Shotzi will go one on one against Shayna Baszler next week. Shotzi is looking to get some revenge after Shayna’s torturing’s for the past few weeks. Lastly, SmackDown will be live in Pittsburgh, PA, the home of WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle. So, WWE will be holding a birthday celebration for Kurt in his hometown.

