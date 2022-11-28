Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Says She Is Going To Put Becky Lynch Down
Rhea Ripley wants a piece of The Man. Rhea Ripley is on an incredible hot streak as of late with fans. Since turning heel earlier this year, she has become one of the star attractions of the WWE Women’s division. When Becky Lynch returned, WWE teased a confrontation between...
Charlotte Flair Training With Zoey Stark And Alba Fyre Ahead Of WWE Return
Charlotte Flair trains with some familiar faces ahead of her impending WWE return. The 14-time champion has been dropping hints lately, indicating towards her return. Charlotte Flair recently posted a photo on her Instagram story where she can be seen inside the squared circle in training mode with NXT prospects Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre, thanking the ladies for helping her out in the ring.
Quetzalli Bulnes WWE Release Confirmed
Quetzalli Bulnes has confirmed her WWE on her TikTok, saying that she is no longer working for WWE. Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora and interviewed WWE stars on El Brunch De WWE. I do not work in the place I used to do hosting work for 4 years....
Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE
Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
MLW Fusion Results (12/1/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on December 1, 2022. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Luchadoras Eliminator: Lady Flammer defeated...
Sami Zayn Explains How Him Becoming “The Honorary Uce” Came About
Sami Zayn’s consistent attempts to assist the Bloodline earned him the moniker of ‘The Honorary Uce.’ He proved his loyalty by helping the Tribal Chief secure the victory for their team this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series in the War Games match. The former WWE Intercontinental...
Lineup Revealed For Next Weeks SmackDown
Next weeks show is taking shape. Tonight on SmackDown, the lineup for next weeks show was revealed. First, it was announced that The Usos will defend the Tag Team Titles on RAW against Matt Riddle and Elias. The winner of that championship match on RAW will then go to next weeks SmackDown and defend the Tag Titles against Sheamus and Drew Mclntyre. Plus, Shotzi will go one on one against Shayna Baszler next week. Shotzi is looking to get some revenge after Shayna’s torturing’s for the past few weeks. Lastly, SmackDown will be live in Pittsburgh, PA, the home of WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle. So, WWE will be holding a birthday celebration for Kurt in his hometown.
WWE Main Event Results (12/1/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. You can find the results below. – Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. – Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. Follow...
Viewership And Key Demo Drop For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
JBL To Hold Poker Tournament On RAW
It was announced during tonight’s Smackdown that this Monday on RAW, JBL will be holding a Poker tournament. No other details were revealed so far, so we’re not sure who will all be involved but we do know there will probably be some big money for the winner! In recent weeks, JBL and Baron Corbin have been playing some poker backstage and tried to steal money from Tozawa. But, Tozawa ended up beating them in a poker game and stealing all their money before stealing JBL’s hat later on in the night. Now, I guess it’s time for JBL to prove he’s no poker slouch.
Survivor Series Had A Low Level Of Fan Interest Online
Survivor Series had less than usual fan interest. While speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Google searches related to the show are 35% lower than what they were for the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. “Right now it is slightly lower than Crown...
Lineup Set For 12/2/22 NXT Level Up
Matches are set for Friday’s NXT Level Up. WWE has announced that the December 2nd episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Thea Hail versus Sol Ruca. Plus, Oro Mensah takes on Myles Borne and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will battle Tavion Heights. Don’t miss an...
WWE Interested In Purchasing Smaller Wrestling Companies
It looks like WWE have an interest in buying out smaller wrestling companies. Recently, in the Q3 earnings call, Stephanie McMahon mentioned that mergers and acquisitions are one of the areas for potential growth. During a recent appearance at the Wells Fargo TMT Conference with analyst Steven Cahall, McMahon was asked about this.
Dakota Kai Reveals Who Was Originally Supposed To Be In Damage CTRL
Damage CTRL formed at the 2022 SummerSlam premium live event, when Bayley returned from injury to form the group with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. According to Dakota Kai, WWE originally had different plans for the group members. Dakota Kai recently appeared on Getting Over podcast for an interview. The...
New AEW Fight Forever Gameplay Leaks
We now know more of the AEW Fight Forever gameplay features as more footage has leaked. The footage features a chain grappling exchange between CM Punk and Kenny Omega, also featuring a camera change for pinfalls in the game. You can see the footage below. The AEW Fight Forever game...
Carmella Thanks Fans For Supporting Her Through Miscarriage
The former SmackDown Women’s champion recently came out of a personal family tragedy. Carmella, alongside her husband Corey Graves, were expecting their first child. However, she announced that she suffered a miscarriage back in October. The tragic incident took a heavy toll on the SmackDown star. However, with the...
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Been Writing Their Own AEW Dark Storyline
The storyline on AEW Dark that involves Ethan Page and Matt Hardy continues to evolve. The storyline involving Matt Hardy and The Firm, particularly Ethan Page has been one of the best storylines in the company. This storyline has always featured Private Party. Fightful Select is now reporting that the entire storyline has been put together by Matt Hardy and Ethan Page and has received positive feedback on social media.
IMPACT Throwback Throwdown 3 Results (12/2/22)
IMPACT Wrestling, under the name IPWF, aired its Throwback Throwdown 3 event on December 2 from Don Kolov Arena in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Blindfold Match: “Cowboy” Colt McCoy def. Gama Singh.
Viewership Down For Episode 10 Of WOW In Syndication, Key Demo Rating Steadily Remains
Viewership information has been released for the tenth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the tenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 20th was watched by 218,000 viewers in syndication, down from the 247,000 viewers on November 13th. The episode garnered a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 56,000 viewers in the demo. The same as the previous week. Through ten weeks, the show is averaging 258,000 viewers and a 0.05 P18-49 rating.
MJF Betraying William Regal Video Racks Up One Million Viewers In 48 Hours
MJF has now solidified himself as one of the best wrestlers in the world after defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship with the help of William Regal. Despite Regal helping him, MJF didn’t hesitate to turn his back on the wrestling legend by attacking him from behind with the brass knuckles.
