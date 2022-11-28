Read full article on original website
Rams Remain Undefeated After Victory Over Bemidji State in NCAA Playoffs
The No. 2 Angelo State Rams football team continues their undefeated season after a 33-7 victory over the No. 4 Bemidji State Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field. The Beavers would score first in the contest after collecting a punt and...
WATCH: SUV Hits & Injures Skateboarder at Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO – A man on a skate board was injured when he was struck by an SUV on a street on the Angelo State University campus Wednesday afternoon. Angelo State University Police are investigating the crash on Rosemont St. in front of the Centennial Village at ASU shortly after 2 p.m.
ASU Political Science Students Win Awards
Angelo State University political science students won individual and team awards at the 26th annual Eugene Scassa Mock Organization of American States. From Nov. 3 to 5, 27 groups of students competed at Baylor University. Students debated issues relating to certain nations in North America, South America, Central America and...
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
5K Homes in San Angelo Left Without Power Overnight
SAN ANGELO, TX — Nearly 5,000 homes in northwest San Angelo were stuck without power on Monday night. According to AEP, on Nov. 28 as of 11:30 p.m., 4,469 addresses in San Angelo had reported an outage. The power outage seems to be on the city's northwest side, including The Bluffs and the western side of Lake View..
LIVE DAILY NEWS | Entire Family Hospitalized in Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Head Chef of the Angry Cactus Tim Condon joins the show for Tequila Time!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 29th, 2022
Breezy conditions continuing this evening as a cold front is on its way, due for arrival late tonight into tomorrow morning. Dropping our afternoon temps back to below average tomorrow.
WATCH: Early Morning Rollover Crash Blocks Major Downtown San Angelo Street
According to San Angelo Police Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza, officers arrived and extracted the 34-year-old male from the truck with minor injuries. The subject had not been transported for the hospital and was on scene with officers while they conducted the investigation. Officer Espinoza said the vehicle was southbound...
UPDATE: We Awoke and Our Keurigs Worked!
SAN ANGELO, TX — Wake up to a blinking clock on your stove? It may be because you lost power on Monday night. As previously reported, on Nov. 28 at at around 11:30 p.m., nearly 5,000 AEP customers reported electrical outages in West San Angelo. For the original article see: 5K Homes in San Angelo Left Without Power Overnight.
City vehicle involved in lunchtime collision
The collision occurred after the city vehicle turned left out of a private drive.
Vehicle fire blocks all traffic on US HWY 67
SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 4:40 p.m. the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert regarding a vehicle fire that has blocked both lanes of traffic on US Highway 67. The white truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence, leaving behind only the truck bed. The cause of the fire […]
KLST: San Angelo READS! and more updates at SAISD
(KLST) KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue talked with San Angelo ISD’s Community Relations Director Molly Turk about the third annual San Angelo READS!, an event that is taking place on Dec. 7. “During the day some of our kids will take some time in elementary school and they will do something literacy-focused extra special outside of what […]
City announces ‘Christmas at Old Fort Concho’
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced that Christmas at Old Fort Concho will open this weekend on Friday, Dec. 2 with an entire slate of holiday displays, special exhibits, living history, shopping, food, events and ongoing entertainment that will last throughout the weekend. The following will be the fort’s hours during […]
Possession of Deadly Fentanyl Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Ten individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 yours on a variety of charges including serious drug and theft offenses. Emaley Link, 33, was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies on a warrant for a Motion to Revoke her probation. Link's bond is listed as $30,000. She is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1 - 1b, which is fentanyl. Fentanyl is a deadly substance in very small doses and may explain her high bond amount.
Tom Green County jail logs: December 1,
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
'It's overwhelming': Rural Texas county grapples with high suicide rate
Christopher Anderson was a healthy 22-year-old college student in San Angelo, Texas. He worked as a personal trainer at a health club in the area and had a girlfriend whom he lived with for a couple of years. He would feel down at times but never showed signs of wanting...
What you need to know about the Concho Christmas Celebration
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released details for the Concho Christmas Celebration and Concho Valley Homepage has compiled them for our reader’s convenience. Tour of Lights The Tour of Lights will open on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Dec. 31. Hours for the tour […]
