Read full article on original website
Related
'He's Heard Too Much': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Suspicious' Of Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's protective baby daddy Marc Anthony wishes her all the happiness in the world — but the singer's third hubby is still leery of the man she picked for hubby number four. Mistrusting Marc, 54, was shocked when J Lo, 53, rekindled her broken romance with Ben Affleck, 50, and walked down the aisle with him nearly 20 years after their bitter split, RadarOnline.com has learned.Music superstar Marc married the Jenny From The Block singer in June 2004, just 9 months after she called off her first wedding date with Ben. J Lo and Marc ultimately split in 2014...
Ben Affleck Says He Loves Jennifer Lopez Because She’s ‘the Person I Remember From 20 Years Ago’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave fans a small glimpse into their life as newlyweds and what they appreciate about each other.
EW.com
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism over taking Ben Affleck's last name: 'I'm very much in control'
Don't be fooled by the rock on her finger: Jennifer Lopez is standing in her power after responding to criticism about her decision to legally take Ben Affleck's last name following their July wedding. "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will...
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Ralph Fiennes Reveals He Was Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s ‘Relationship Decoy’ In The 2000s
Ralph Fiennes confessed he was once a “relationship decoy” for his former Maid In Manhattan co-star Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her beau Ben Affleck, 50 — but had no idea he was part of a plot. “I was set up,” the 59 year old actor explained on Watch What Happens Live to host Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 15, referencing old photos of the two hugging in June 2002. “I was asked out to dinner with J. Lo and her manager and her agent … We had a nice dinner, chatty chatty chatty. … [after], I think I was walking home, but [we gave each other a] peck on the cheek goodnight,” he explained.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's happily ever after with Ben Affleck made her want to slow down. In a preview shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the "On The Floor" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she explained why she let her busy career overtake her life for years before settling down with her now husband and how it inspired her to make new music in the form of her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now." "Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez revealed, presumably...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands In 1st Photos After She Announces New Album Dedicated To Him
Ben Affleck, 50, sweetly held hands with wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, as they headed to a Broadway show! The newlyweds were spotted checking out Hugh Jackman‘s The Music Man in New York City — her native — on Friday, Nov. 25. The photos mark the first since she announced a follow-up to her Ben inspired album This Is Me…Then from 2002, with the 2022 iteration dubbed This Is Me…Now. Jen embraced the cooler temperatures with a black knit sweater featuring a Christmas inspired design, along with a long silky skirt with slits. She appeared to add a sheer black pair of tights to combat the cool weather.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck's Romantic Message Inscribed Inside Her Engagement Ring
Ben Affleck has a special message for Jennifer Lopez -- and she takes it everywhere. On Monday, the 53-year-old singer dished about the words written inside on the of her engagement ring. "Not. Going. Anywhere.," she told Zane Lowe during her interview with Apple Music 1. "Because that's how he...
Prevention
Jennifer Lopez Opened Up About Calling Off Her Wedding to Ben Affleck and It’s Truly So Heartbreaking
Jennifer Lopez just gave a lengthy interview on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show to chat about her new music, and she fully opened up about her split with Ben Affleck back in 2004. “It was so painful after we broke up,” she said, via ET. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die.”
Jennifer Lopez announces "This is Me" album follow-up 20 years later
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Twenty years after she put out her album "This Is Me... Then", singer and actor Jennifer Lopez announced on Friday a follow-up "This Is Me... Now", to be released next year.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Sweet Words Ben Affleck Had Engraved On Her 2nd Engagement Ring & Their Meaning
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared the sweet details of JLo’s second engagement ring from Ben, 50. The 53-year-old shared in an interview with Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe, that Ben had the words, “Not. Going. Anywhere.” engraved into her green diamond engagement ring. JLo revealed...
Jennifer Lopez Explains Why Her 2004 Split From Ben Affleck Was Her Biggest Heartbreak
Jennifer Lopez explained why ending her engagement to Ben Affleck in 2004 was the biggest heartbreak.
Jennifer Lopez On the Importance of Putting Herself First
Jennifer Lopez may be known for her romantic comedies and much-buzzed-about personal relationships, but the singer and actress also understands the importance of giving herself some love. She opened up about taking care of herself and practicing self love in her new Vogue cover story. Suddenly a single mother to...
Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez revealed which of her many films she wants to see get a sequel in Vogue's 73 Questions interview.
Jennifer Lopez Gives Surprising Response to Who Should Play Her in Biopic
Lopez, 53, recently became the latest participant in the popular "73 Questions" series from "Vogue."
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez on rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: 'True love does exist and some things do last forever'
Jennifer Lopez has big plans for the new year. She’s slated to release her first new album in eight years, "This Is Me…Now," in 2023. The entertainer announced the project on Friday, Nov. 25 -– the 20th anniversary of her album "This Is Me…Then." Having previously wiped her entire Instagram clean, she also shared an album announcement post, which included the track list.
The Royal Mint unveils a Rolling Stones coin to mark the band's 60-year anniversary
The coin honoring the Rolling Stones is the fifth in the Royal Mint's "Music Legends'" series that celebrates British artists. Others so honored have been Queen, Elton John, David Bowie and The Who.
Comments / 0