RadarOnline

'He's Heard Too Much': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Suspicious' Of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's protective baby daddy Marc Anthony wishes her all the happiness in the world — but the singer's third hubby is still leery of the man she picked for hubby number four. Mistrusting Marc, 54, was shocked when J Lo, 53, rekindled her broken romance with Ben Affleck, 50, and walked down the aisle with him nearly 20 years after their bitter split, RadarOnline.com has learned.Music superstar Marc married the Jenny From The Block singer in June 2004, just 9 months after she called off her first wedding date with Ben. J Lo and Marc ultimately split in 2014...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
HollywoodLife

Ralph Fiennes Reveals He Was Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s ‘Relationship Decoy’ In The 2000s

Ralph Fiennes confessed he was once a “relationship decoy” for his former Maid In Manhattan co-star Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her beau Ben Affleck, 50 — but had no idea he was part of a plot. “I was set up,” the 59 year old actor explained on Watch What Happens Live to host Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 15, referencing old photos of the two hugging in June 2002. “I was asked out to dinner with J. Lo and her manager and her agent … We had a nice dinner, chatty chatty chatty. … [after], I think I was walking home, but [we gave each other a] peck on the cheek goodnight,” he explained.
People

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'

Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's happily ever after with Ben Affleck made her want to slow down. In a preview shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the "On The Floor" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she explained why she let her busy career overtake her life for years before settling down with her now husband and how it inspired her to make new music in the form of her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now." "Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez revealed, presumably...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands In 1st Photos After She Announces New Album Dedicated To Him

Ben Affleck, 50, sweetly held hands with wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, as they headed to a Broadway show! The newlyweds were spotted checking out Hugh Jackman‘s The Music Man in New York City — her native — on Friday, Nov. 25. The photos mark the first since she announced a follow-up to her Ben inspired album This Is Me…Then from 2002, with the 2022 iteration dubbed This Is Me…Now. Jen embraced the cooler temperatures with a black knit sweater featuring a Christmas inspired design, along with a long silky skirt with slits. She appeared to add a sheer black pair of tights to combat the cool weather.
Prevention

Jennifer Lopez Opened Up About Calling Off Her Wedding to Ben Affleck and It’s Truly So Heartbreaking

Jennifer Lopez just gave a lengthy interview on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show to chat about her new music, and she fully opened up about her split with Ben Affleck back in 2004. “It was so painful after we broke up,” she said, via ET. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die.”
Shape Magazine

Jennifer Lopez On the Importance of Putting Herself First

Jennifer Lopez may be known for her romantic comedies and much-buzzed-about personal relationships, but the singer and actress also understands the importance of giving herself some love. She opened up about taking care of herself and practicing self love in her new Vogue cover story. Suddenly a single mother to...
ABC News

Jennifer Lopez on rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: 'True love does exist and some things do last forever'

Jennifer Lopez has big plans for the new year. She’s slated to release her first new album in eight years, "This Is Me…Now," in 2023. The entertainer announced the project on Friday, Nov. 25 -– the 20th anniversary of her album "This Is Me…Then." Having previously wiped her entire Instagram clean, she also shared an album announcement post, which included the track list.
