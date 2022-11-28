Read full article on original website
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's best holiday cookie contest winner may be a surprise
CHICAGO - The annual Chicago Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest has been tradition for 36 years. Every year bakers from the Chicago area and Indiana vie for the title of best cookie. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez went behind the scenes with the Tribune food editor to see how the process plays...
Eater
Tour LeTour, Amy Morton’s Latest Evanston Adventure
When Amy Morton and chef Debbie Gold began making plans for LeTour, their new French American brasserie with major Moroccan overtones, they decided on a shape — geometric and symbolic — around which they could build their restaurant: the circle. LeTour’s most obvious circle is its building, a...
9@9: How to keep pets away from your tree
CHICAGO – If you have a pet, they’re probably going to find your holiday decorations in your home sooner than later. That includes the tree, with the animals likely to do what they can to get their hands on the lights or ornaments. So how to you keep them away?
wgnradio.com
What happens to bugs in the winter?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to explain where bugs go during the winter, and shares that they do NOT die off rather go into Diapause. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
wybeaconnews.org
Jollibee: Filipino Fast Food in America
Opened in 1978 by Filipino food magnate Tony Tan Caktiong, Jollibee started as an ice cream parlor and has since become the most famous fast-food chain in the Philippines. Embracing a brand that emphasizes hard work and happiness, the company has found a niche in Filipino culture that is beginning to catch on here in America, particularly among young people. There are now three Chicago locations: Lincolnwood (3534 W. Touhy), Albany Park (5033 N. Elston) and downtown (116 S. Michigan). Beyond their dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery services, Jollibee also offers catering for birthdays, holidays, and special events.
The List: Pat’s most underrated Christmas songs
CHICAGO – One of the most debated things about the holidays is which songs are best for the season. The opinions on the topic are wide-ranging with everyone having their own preference on what seasonal tunes to listen to and when. Pat Tomasulo decided to dedicate his selections for...
Wednesday’s temperature and pressure tendencies
Greatest temperature fall coincides with greatest pressure rise Midnight to 8 A.M. Wednesday. Very cold high pressure building into our area behind the cold front that passed through the Chicago area Tuesday evening, and moved off to the east during the day Wednesday. Temperature dropped from 34 – degrees at Midnight to 23-degrees between 6 and 8AM…at the same time the barometric pressure rose from 29.67-inches at Midnight to 29.94-inches at 8AM. The temp then rose ever-so-slowly during the daylight hours and the rise in pressure slowed.
The Latest Chicago Hotel Blends the Old with the New
Perched 21 stories up in the air, high enough to see the top of the glass atrium of the iconic Rookery, is one of Chicago’s newest hotels. It’s a hotel in the heart of Chicago’s financial district and fittingly, everything about The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection, is very Chicago. It’s one of the city’s newest hotels and the latest selection for our hotel column, Room Key.The hotel can be found inside a Beaux-Arts edifice crouched in the shadow of the somewhat menacing Board of Trade tower that looms over La Salle Street. Inside the entrance floor and up to the...
One Illinois Man Wants to Take You On An Underground Tour of Chicago’s Finest Rats
Chicago, Illinois is full of beautiful architecture, history, interesting people, and places, and one Chicagoan wants to give you a tour of all of it...including the city's underground rats. Unique Walking Tours of Chicago. See this fella?. His name is Mike, and his business, Tours With Mike, offers some of...
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is 3rd Best Christmas Market in the World, List Says
One of Chicago's most beloved Christmas traditions is getting some world recognition. A newly released list from the Global travel site Big 7 just ranked the "The 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World," weighing factors like vendor variety, food, entertainment, local traditions and more. Coming at No. 3 on...
December 2, 1982 — Chicago’s heaviest-ever December rainfall event on record
In the early 1980s, I was driving to work just before midnight in early December in a blinding rainstorm and many roads were flooded. Can you provide me with the details?. You were driving to work late in the evening of December 2, 1982, during Chicago’s heaviest-ever December rainfall event. The city’s official rainfall on December 2 was 4.47 inches. The downpours produced widespread flooding, causing significant damage with much of the area declared a disaster area. Flooding was especially bad in the Deerfield with severe flooding along the North Branch of the Chicago River. December 1982 went on to produce 8.56 inches of rain, the most ever in December. Another heavy rain situation occurred that month on a thundery Christmas Eve when 1.71 inches of rain fell.
fashionweekdaily.com
The Art Of Being Sterling “Steelo” Brim
How can you summarize Sterling “Steelo” Brim’s career in a box with a neat little bow on it? Well, you can’t—and that’s intentional. Never one to accept what he could or couldn’t achieve, the Chicago native has forged a dynamic career that spans television, music, podcasting, producing, and more—thanks to his can-do attitude and larger-than-life charisma. But if you want to know what’s really inspiring him these days, beyond his love for the entertainment industry, it’s his impressive and thought-provoking art collection. Let’s just say, we had a lot to talk about. Here’s where it started—and where it’s going.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place
The days have been progressively getting shorter in the Chicago-area since June, but we're set to hit an important milestone in the coming days with our earliest sunset of the year. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec....
thechicagogenius.com
Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley
Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
Is there a new Chicago PD episode tonight? (November 30)
Chicago PD has some big narrative moments up ahead. The investigation into Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) is going to come to a conclusion, and we’re going to find out if Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has been right in assuming he’s guilty. There’s a lot riding on Upton’s case,...
Dean’s Home Video: Reboots of old shows & holiday films
CHICAGO – This week’s edition of Dean’s Home Video has a wide array of streaming selections for viewers, from Christmas programs to even a reboot. The 1980s movie “Willow” now is now a series on Disney Plus while there is a new installment of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Meanwhile, a few streaming services are offering new holiday movies, like the animated “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” on Netflix.
wgnradio.com
When the stress of everything becomes too much: Trauma and crisis close to home (Highland Park Shooting)
Episode four, series seven of on your radar: Mental Health is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series, we differentiate between mental health and mental illness. Tune in while the Rosecrance Clinical Director of Crisis Services Jason Relle and a Mental Health Therapist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Rosecrance, Lilliana Klay join WGN’s John Williams to discuss the impact of trauma upon trauma with regard to the Highland Park Shooting.
