Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago's best holiday cookie contest winner may be a surprise

CHICAGO - The annual Chicago Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest has been tradition for 36 years. Every year bakers from the Chicago area and Indiana vie for the title of best cookie. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez went behind the scenes with the Tribune food editor to see how the process plays...
Eater

Tour LeTour, Amy Morton’s Latest Evanston Adventure

When Amy Morton and chef Debbie Gold began making plans for LeTour, their new French American brasserie with major Moroccan overtones, they decided on a shape — geometric and symbolic — around which they could build their restaurant: the circle. LeTour’s most obvious circle is its building, a...
WGN TV

9@9: How to keep pets away from your tree

CHICAGO – If you have a pet, they’re probably going to find your holiday decorations in your home sooner than later. That includes the tree, with the animals likely to do what they can to get their hands on the lights or ornaments. So how to you keep them away?
wgnradio.com

What happens to bugs in the winter?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to explain where bugs go during the winter, and shares that they do NOT die off rather go into Diapause. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
wybeaconnews.org

Jollibee: Filipino Fast Food in America

Opened in 1978 by Filipino food magnate Tony Tan Caktiong, Jollibee started as an ice cream parlor and has since become the most famous fast-food chain in the Philippines. Embracing a brand that emphasizes hard work and happiness, the company has found a niche in Filipino culture that is beginning to catch on here in America, particularly among young people. There are now three Chicago locations: Lincolnwood (3534 W. Touhy), Albany Park (5033 N. Elston) and downtown (116 S. Michigan). Beyond their dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery services, Jollibee also offers catering for birthdays, holidays, and special events.
WGN TV

The List: Pat’s most underrated Christmas songs

CHICAGO – One of the most debated things about the holidays is which songs are best for the season. The opinions on the topic are wide-ranging with everyone having their own preference on what seasonal tunes to listen to and when. Pat Tomasulo decided to dedicate his selections for...
WGN TV

Wednesday’s temperature and pressure tendencies

Greatest temperature fall coincides with greatest pressure rise Midnight to 8 A.M. Wednesday. Very cold high pressure building into our area behind the cold front that passed through the Chicago area Tuesday evening, and moved off to the east during the day Wednesday. Temperature dropped from 34 – degrees at Midnight to 23-degrees between 6 and 8AM…at the same time the barometric pressure rose from 29.67-inches at Midnight to 29.94-inches at 8AM. The temp then rose ever-so-slowly during the daylight hours and the rise in pressure slowed.
TheDailyBeast

The Latest Chicago Hotel Blends the Old with the New

Perched 21 stories up in the air, high enough to see the top of the glass atrium of the iconic Rookery, is one of Chicago’s newest hotels. It’s a hotel in the heart of Chicago’s financial district and fittingly, everything about The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection, is very Chicago. It’s one of the city’s newest hotels and the latest selection for our hotel column, Room Key.The hotel can be found inside a Beaux-Arts edifice crouched in the shadow of the somewhat menacing Board of Trade tower that looms over La Salle Street. Inside the entrance floor and up to the...
WGN TV

December 2, 1982 — Chicago’s heaviest-ever December rainfall event on record

In the early 1980s, I was driving to work just before midnight in early December in a blinding rainstorm and many roads were flooded. Can you provide me with the details?. You were driving to work late in the evening of December 2, 1982, during Chicago’s heaviest-ever December rainfall event. The city’s official rainfall on December 2 was 4.47 inches. The downpours produced widespread flooding, causing significant damage with much of the area declared a disaster area. Flooding was especially bad in the Deerfield with severe flooding along the North Branch of the Chicago River. December 1982 went on to produce 8.56 inches of rain, the most ever in December. Another heavy rain situation occurred that month on a thundery Christmas Eve when 1.71 inches of rain fell.
fashionweekdaily.com

The Art Of Being Sterling “Steelo” Brim

How can you summarize Sterling “Steelo” Brim’s career in a box with a neat little bow on it? Well, you can’t—and that’s intentional. Never one to accept what he could or couldn’t achieve, the Chicago native has forged a dynamic career that spans television, music, podcasting, producing, and more—thanks to his can-do attitude and larger-than-life charisma. But if you want to know what’s really inspiring him these days, beyond his love for the entertainment industry, it’s his impressive and thought-provoking art collection. Let’s just say, we had a lot to talk about. Here’s where it started—and where it’s going.
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
thechicagogenius.com

Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley

Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
FanSided

Is there a new Chicago PD episode tonight? (November 30)

Chicago PD has some big narrative moments up ahead. The investigation into Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) is going to come to a conclusion, and we’re going to find out if Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has been right in assuming he’s guilty. There’s a lot riding on Upton’s case,...
WGN TV

Dean’s Home Video: Reboots of old shows & holiday films

CHICAGO – This week’s edition of Dean’s Home Video has a wide array of streaming selections for viewers, from Christmas programs to even a reboot. The 1980s movie “Willow” now is now a series on Disney Plus while there is a new installment of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Meanwhile, a few streaming services are offering new holiday movies, like the animated “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” on Netflix.
wgnradio.com

When the stress of everything becomes too much: Trauma and crisis close to home (Highland Park Shooting)

Episode four, series seven of on your radar: Mental Health is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series, we differentiate between mental health and mental illness. Tune in while the Rosecrance Clinical Director of Crisis Services Jason Relle and a Mental Health Therapist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Rosecrance, Lilliana Klay join WGN’s John Williams to discuss the impact of trauma upon trauma with regard to the Highland Park Shooting.
WGN TV

