Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed against suspected serial shoplifter
That security-camera image is from charging documents in the case that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed against an alleged serial shoplifter, 25-year-old West Seattle resident Joseph E. Herdrich. It is described as showing Herdrich exiting the Marshall’s store at Westwood Village on October 5th with more than $850 in stolen merchandise. He wasn’t arrested that day, but just two weeks earlier, he had been arrested there in similar circumstances – here’s a security-camera image from that day, in which he is accused of stealing $700 worth of merchandise:
Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process. Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling officer saw the suspect passed out in a running moving truck parked at 25th Avenue South and South Hill Street.
KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man arrested near school in stolen pickup with drugs, gun
Seattle Police have arrested a man found in the stolen pickup shown above near Highland Park Elementary, passed out, partly unclothed, with drugs and a loaded gun. They say people at the school and in the neighborhood reported the man around 7:40 am for “lewd conduct” at 11th/Cloverdale. Officers found the 26-year-old man, a convicted felon, inside the pickup “which appeared to have been spray-painted white,” with his pants pulled down. His girlfriend was trying to wake him up. After learning the pickup was stolen, they arrested him, and a subsequent search turned up what SPD lists as “a 24-gram brick of cocaine, 115 grams of methamphetamine in individual baggies, a 55-gram rock of methamphetamine, 149 fentanyl pills, and ammunition.”
22 years later, case of kidnapped Tacoma toddler remains unsolved
TACOMA, Wash. — Teekah Lewis, who was kidnapped as a child from a Tacoma bowling alley, remains missing after 22 years. She was only 2 years old when she vanished. As the case remains open, detectives have released an age-progression photo showing how she may look now that she would be in her mid-20s.
Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school
Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school. According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude...
Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor
Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
everettpost.com
Detectives Arrest Suspect in Cold Case Homicide
On Monday morning, November 28th, Marysville Police Department detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The suspect has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since before the homicide took place. This arrest is the culmination of countless hours of investigation by multiple detectives over the past 24+ years. The arrested suspect was one of several individuals’ detectives focused on through the years, and ultimately, the advancement of scientific DNA technology, including genetic genealogy, led to his arrest.
Tri-City Herald
Homicide in Puyallup: Police say barber was shot multiple times as child sat in chair
A Puyallup barber was shot and killed while he was cutting a child’s hair Wednesday evening, according to Puyallup police. The call for the shooting in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue came in at 5:09 p.m., according to Puyallup police spokesperson Ryan Portmann. Portmann said the 43-year-old...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V
Andy sent this stolen-car report, hoping you might see it abandoned somewhere:. I wanted to report that my red 1999 Honda CR-V was stolen sometime between 3 am-530 am this morning. It had been parked right in front of our house on SW Dawson Street (west of California Ave/Rite Aid).
q13fox.com
SPD: Driver arrested for following, flashing gun at victim over a dispute from a day earlier
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he followed another driver through downtown Seattle and flashed a gun at them early Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect did it because of an argument about cutting in line at a convenience store a day earlier. According to the Seattle Police Department...
Cops look for cougar stolen from iconic Seattle restaurant
The owners of a First Hill business in Seattle said thieves stole an iconic piece of history from their restaurant. Jeff Scott, a co-owner of Vito’s Restaurant and Lounge, said over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the suspects broke in and took Barbara, a stuffed cougar, from the Cougar Room.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Armed robbery suspects struck by truck at University Place intersection while fleeing from deputies
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Two suspects accused of robbing a Walmart in Lakewood were hit by a truck while fleeing from deputies on Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Dispatchers alerted University Place deputies of the armed robbery at the Walmart on Bridgeport Way at 11:17...
wa.gov
Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Hit And Run Fatality
King County: At approximately 2:30am this morning, November 29, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a pedestrian lying in the roadway SR 516 to NB I-5. Troopers arrived and immediately began CPR but unfortunately the individual was pronounced deceased when the medics arrived. The adult...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Downtown Crack Dealer Monday Evening
Police arrested a man Monday in Downtown for suspected narcotics sales, and found he was wanted by the US Marshals for the same crime. Officers working an emphasis patrol in the 300 block of Pine Street at 4:50 PM Monday saw a 29-year-old man attempting to sell narcotics. Police moved in to arrest the man and took him into custody without incident.
KOMO News
Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide
Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
q13fox.com
Suspects rip ATM out of North Seattle bank wall; found damaged on roadside
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM from the wall of a bank in North Seattle on Monday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a bank in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way. Police said three suspects used...
Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District
Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
Comments / 0