Today, the City of Shoreline launched an online open house as part of the process to update the Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Arts (PROSA) Plan, which must be done every six years. Through the development of the PROSA Plan, we will better understand community needs and wants. The Plan will establish a long-term vision that will help guide how money will be spent and what services the City will offer for the next six years.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO