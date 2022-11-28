Read full article on original website
shorelinewa.gov
Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Arts Plan Online Open House
Today, the City of Shoreline launched an online open house as part of the process to update the Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Arts (PROSA) Plan, which must be done every six years. Through the development of the PROSA Plan, we will better understand community needs and wants. The Plan will establish a long-term vision that will help guide how money will be spent and what services the City will offer for the next six years.
shorelinewa.gov
Five Cities in North King County Form New Regional Crisis Response Agency
The City Councils of Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline this month each adopted a partner agreement to form a new Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Agency. The signed Interlocal (ILA) agreement merges the North Sound RADAR (Response Awareness, De-Escalation, and Referral) Navigator program with Kirkland’s Community Responder program to form a new entity to provide community mobile crisis response services to all five cities.
