wabi.tv
Santa’s Winter Wonderland brings Christmas cheer to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marked the first day of Santa’s Winter Wonderland in downtown Bangor. Hosted by Benjamin’s Pub on Franklin St., this is a free event that is aimed towards providing children with fun festive activities. Events include face painting, a scavenger hunt, Christmas caroling and karaoke, and a story time and picture session with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade postponed to Sunday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade has been postponed due to weather. The Rotary Club of Bangor says the parade scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
wabi.tv
Skow-Whoville brings holiday cheer to Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A strange green creature took over one Central Maine town Saturday. Saturday, downtown Skowhegan was home to Skow-Whoville. There were special Grinch treats, gifts, and crafts for the entire family to enjoy. Whether you’re celebrating in Skow-Whoville, or taking a stroll downtown, organizers say Skowhegan is...
wabi.tv
The cold front clears the coast by midnight, lows drop into the 20′s and 30′s
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - So far, we have seen reports of wind gusts upwards of 50 mph this afternoon, the winds will continue to taper for the rest of the evening. The cold front will continue to pass over the region through the evening, clearing the coast by midnight. Winds switch from the southerly to northerly, thus drying us out and cooling us off overnight. Lows drop into the 20′s and 30′s across the state tonight. High Wind Advisories and Warnings expire at 10 p.m.
wabi.tv
NLH expands visitation in time for the holidays
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has expanded visitation in a number of areas so patients and families can enjoy time together this holiday season. The visitation expansion is in effect until further notice. Visitors must be in good health, free from COVID-19 symptoms, and remain...
wabi.tv
“Lights of Life” at Acadia Hospital have important meaning
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The crew at Northern Light Acadia Hospital flipped the switch on its outdoor display, “Lights of Life.”. The different colored lights on the tree signify the different people that lost their battles with mental illness or addiction. Although it is a difficult reminder of the...
wabi.tv
Bangor Area Homeless Shelter warming center opens Dec. 7
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is preparing to open the doors to its overnight warming center starting next week. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. the warming center will begin its fifth season. It’s open until 5:30 a.m. with a hot meal served around 7...
wabi.tv
Bus driver and 3rd grader honored with ‘Hero Among Us’ award
PITTSFIELD , Maine (WABI) - You never know when the need for a hero will arise. When it does - will someone be there to answer the call?. The answer was ‘yes’ on the bus to school in Pittsfield last week. TV5 was at the Vickery School Friday...
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
wabi.tv
3 abandoned dogs found in a Bangor storage unit
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. The Bangor Humane Society shared heartbreaking pictures of how the three-year-old hound dogs looked when they were found. Bangor Police...
wabi.tv
Four injured in multi-vehicle crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - Four people were hurt in a crash which prompted hours-long road closures Friday night. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by Dylan Paul, 25, of Arundel lost control while trying to pass another vehicle.
wabi.tv
Community Health and Counseling Services announces Landlord Liaison Project
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is collaborating with Community Health and Counseling Services for their new Landlord Liaison Project. Landlords in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties who want to help the housing needs of people experiencing homeless can apply for funding. The funds, coming from MaineHousing, would address...
wabi.tv
Bangor woman helping families with veterinary medical bills
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leanne LeClair began selling her stained glass as a way of healing through her husband’s battle through cancer. “I think all things can be done through art. A lot of people call it healing through pain,” LeClair said. Now, she’s using her art to...
wabi.tv
Strong Winds & Steady Rain Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to spread in across the region ahead of a frontal system for Saturday. Lows will range from the low 20s north to the low 30s along the coast. A low-pressure system with an associated cold front will move through on Saturday. This will...
wabi.tv
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor. State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp just after 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier.
wabi.tv
Bangor High alumna working to help Holocaust survivors find family through DNA testing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts woman who grew up in Bangor is getting international recognition for her work helping Holocaust survivors and their family’s piece together lost parts of their lives. Dr. Adina Newman graduated from Bangor High School in 2004 and works as a genealogist. Through her...
wabi.tv
3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it...
wabi.tv
Third person charged following Corinna drug bust
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust in Corinna on Wednesday. According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 25-year-old Dylan Ireland of Corinna was arrested Thursday after authorities seized 482 grams of fentanyl, which is worth $73,000, from a hotel in Newport.
wabi.tv
Deer Isle couple accused of drug trafficking
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Deer Isle were arrested Wednesday in a drug bust. Police say 42-year-old Dexter Bray and his girlfriend 42-year-old Heather Davis are charged with aggravated drug trafficking offenses following a joint drug investigation. The MDEA’s Downeast Drug Task Force, wardens and marine patrol...
wabi.tv
Alfond Youth Center, JMG host Waterville career fair
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The basketball court at the Waterville Area Alfond Youth Center was packed Thursday for a college and career fair for high school students. The event was made possible through a partnership with the Alfond Youth Center and JMG which connects high school students to post-secondary education and provides connections to career pathways.
