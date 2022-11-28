BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - So far, we have seen reports of wind gusts upwards of 50 mph this afternoon, the winds will continue to taper for the rest of the evening. The cold front will continue to pass over the region through the evening, clearing the coast by midnight. Winds switch from the southerly to northerly, thus drying us out and cooling us off overnight. Lows drop into the 20′s and 30′s across the state tonight. High Wind Advisories and Warnings expire at 10 p.m.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO