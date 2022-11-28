Read full article on original website
The Bahamas AG Defends Country’s Policies Post FTX Collapse
According to Ryan Pinder, the country’s attorney general, the Bahamas “is a nation of laws,” justifying the country’s actions after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange went bankrupt. Senator and Minister of Legal Affairs Ryan Pinder used a 23-minute pre-recorded speech to explain what happened with FTX, how...
Crypto-Focused Firm Prime Trust Fires CEO Tom Pageler
Tom Pageler, former CEO of the cryptocurrency and fintech company Prime Trust, was fired as per a report. According to the information available on Pageler’s LinkedIn profile, the Nevada-based crypto services company had been under Pageler’s leadership since January 2021. It wasn’t clear right away why Pageler was...
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Fraud Attempt on Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder who resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy protection has denied any connection to the fraud on FTX. He further apologized admitting his errors including the fact that he didn’t do a good job of performing his responsibility to regulators, customers, and investors.
BlackRock Had Invested Over $24M In FTX
According to Reuters, BlackRock’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink stated on Wednesday that the asset management giant had invested $24 million in FTX before the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Fink, speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference, reportedly said that it appeared as there were misdeeds within...
Crypto Exchange CrossTower Set To Acquire BEQUANT
CrossTower Inc, a cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to acquire BEQUANT, a digital asset trading platform, following months of scouting other cryptocurrency startups and making offers, including a recent update for Voyager Digital’s assets. On November 28,the transaction was made which gives CrossTower 600 new professional exchange clients. Clients from...
Coinbase Announces Leadership Change For its APAC Team
American cryptocurrency platform, Coinbase has announced a major reshuffling in the leadership positions in its Asia Pacific team. According to the announcement on its official blog post, John O’Loghlen has now been appointed as the regional managing director of APAC. As regional managing director, John will be responsible for...
Keyrock Raises $72M In Funding Led By Ripple
Ripple, a cryptocurrency payments startup, has led a $72 million Series B fundraising round for Keyrock, a digital asset market provider. They’ve had Ripple as a client for three years now. The funding round, which included Six Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures, concluded in the middle of September. Although...
FTX’s LedgerX to Release $175M for Bankruptcy Proceedings
Bahamian-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange FTX which is currently undergoing a bankruptcy process wants to explore one of its few solvent associates for funds. FTX’s LedgerX plans to release up to $175 million to be used in the bankruptcy proceedings. Ultimately, the money will be used to offset some debts to creditors as FTX currently owes its top 50 investors up to $3 billion with almost a million creditors.
Broker-Dealer INX Places Bid For The Assets Of Voyager Digital
INX, a broker-dealer and digital asset trading platform, is reportedly interested in acquiring the assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital. A release from the company stated that a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) had been submitted in an attempt to acquire the assets. In a press statement, INX CEO...
BlockFi Sues SBF, Demands $575M Worth Of Robinhood Stocks
According to the Financial Times, which cited loan documents it had seen, the cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which had just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, on the same day sued the Emergent Fidelity Technologies holding company of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares held by the company and promised to BlockFi as collateral.
Binance Enters Japan With the Acquisition of Sakura Exchange
The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance whose operations met with traction in Japan has finally gained entrance into the Asian country with the acquisition of local regulated digital asset service provider Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). Seeing that the local exchange is regulated and licensed by the Financial Services Agency (FSA), Binance will now operate as a Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) regulated entity.
Huobi Taps Tron And DMC Labs To Issue DMC Token
The Commonwealth of Dominica’s government has given cryptocurrency exchange Huobi permission to launch the first national coin, DMC (Dominica Coin) and Dominica DID. Huobi enlisted the help of Tron Network and DMC Labs for the initiative. It was announced in an official press release that the Dominica DID and...
Swiss Crypto Bank SEBA Opens Hong Kong Office
Swiss-based digital asset bank SEBA opens shop in Hong Kong which is attempting to regain the status of a crypto hub. Notably, this is a further expansion of its presence into the Asia-Pacific region for SEBA bank as it opens a local office which will be identified as SEBA Hong Kong. Managing director Ludovic Shum has been appointed to lead the SEBA Hong Kong executive team.
Aave Freezes Markets With Low Liquidity Citing Volatility Fears
Due to high volatility and poor liquidity, the decentralized lending protocol AAVE has temporarily shut down its lending markets for several Ethereum-based currencies. A motion to reduce risk is put forward “given that the market position of these assets is currently volatile.”. Several competing defi tokens to AAVE, like...
Uniswap Labs Unveiled A New NFT Marketplace Aggregator
Uniswap, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, said on Wednesday that it now supports trading of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Customers of Uniswap can utilize the NFT aggregator to buy and sell digital collectibles on other platforms, such as OpenSea, X2Y2, LooksRare, Sudoswap, Larva Labs, Foundation, and NFT20. The platform boasts that its new open-sourced Universal Router agreement can save customers 15% on gas costs when compared to competing NFT aggregators.
El Salvador Has Established A National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC)
The government of El Salvador has started focusing on its crypto endeavors, establishing a National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) to manage all cryptocurrency-related initiatives in the country. The new organization will be able to work with counterparts in other nations on BTC-related issues. El Salvador’s government still seems eager to put...
Animoca Brands Set To Debut A $2 Billion Fund
According to Yat Siu, co-founder and Executive Chairman at the Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming company Animoca Brands aims to form a fund of up to $2 billion to invest in businesses operating in the metaverse. Players of Animoca’s Sandbox metaverse game can acquire virtual parcels of land and access them...
Telegram Lands Over $50M From Sales of Catchy Usernames on TON
Messaging platform Telegram which is making attempts to offer non-custodial wallets and decentralized exchange (DEX) after the implosion of FTX, has announced the sales of usernames worth around $50 million on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. Markedly, this is just only one month after users of the platform were given the ability to buy usernames on the Telegram app.
Maersk and IBM to Shut Down TradeLens in Q1 2023
Integrated logistics company Maersk and United States technology firm IBM plan to close down their jointly-developed blockchain-based supply chain platform TradeLens in the first quarter of 2023. Both firms presented a lack of “global industry collaboration” as the main factor behind the winding down of TradeLens. According to...
United Furniture Industries owner reportedly has vanished and is staying silent after laying off 2,700 staffers right before Thanksgiving
David Belford has been unreachable since axing nearly the entire staff. A source told the New York Post he may have fled the country.
